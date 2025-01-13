While attending a rugby match between the Sharks and Toulouse in Durban, a man saw a woman who he adored

He asked the internet to assist him in finding the gorgeous woman, who was filming herself on the pitch

Social media users did their thing and found the woman, flooding her comment section with messages

A local man asked the internet to help him find a woman who had his heart skipping a beat. Images: @ace_ngcobo

Source: Instagram

In today's digital age, finding someone you're looking for can be as simple as pressing a button. Recently, a man turned to the internet for help, sharing a post online in hopes of connecting with an unknown woman who had captured his heart.

Seek, and you shall find

Taking to his TikTok account, a young man named Andile 'Ace' Ngcobo posted a video on the social media platform of a beautiful young woman he spotted at King Park Stadium in Durban after the Sharks' match against the French team Toulouse on Saturday.

After seeing the woman posing with friends on the field filled with spectators, an infatuated Andile asked online users:

"Guys, please find her for me."

Watch Andile's video below:

Thanks to dedicated internet sleuths, they found the woman's TikTok account (@ubayede) and the corresponding video she posted, which Andile filmed her filming.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's video

Thousands of local members of the online community informed the young woman, who seemed to be new to TikTok, about the smitten man's search for her.

@martinnkunzi wrote in the comments:

"Andile is looking for you."

@they_call_me_tsonga_gent jokingly told the woman:

"You are wanted. We came to collect you."

@srsmegastore laughed and said:

"She knows what she’s doing. Our FYP is working overtime."

@misterme__ asked app users about Andile:

"Anyone else trying to look for him in the background?"

@afr.ochick_0712 added with humour:

"Haibo, algorithm? Please help me find my father."

@rubbyjoedephotographer wrote in the comment section:

"I love the unity here. Nobody is trying to grab her. Everyone is looking for the guy who deserves her."

