One man took to social media, trying to find a woman that he spotted while he was stuck in traffic

He shared a TikTok video of the moment she made eye contact with him while they were on the road

Many people were amused by the man's desperate search for the beautiful woman who was cruising in a Mini Cooper

A pretty lady ended up on social media because someone was crushing on her. The lady went viral because she looked stunning while driving her Mini Cooper.

The video of the guy on a mission received more than 300,000 likes. People commented on the video, attempting to help the man who shared it to find the love of his life.

Man tries to look for crush on TikTok

In a video shared by @papamabotja, he showed a pretty woman in traffic next to him. In the clip, he told people that he wanted to find her because she was the love of his life. Watch the video below:

SA amused by man's search for love

Many people thought the video was hilarious and trolled the TikTokker. Online users commented that she was married to dash his hopes.

moilwabakang commented:

"That’s my wife Lerato, and we are happily married in Tzaneen. Please don’t destroy what we have going 😭🔥"

🤍Nolo🤍 wrote:

"Guys, that's his wife... Sthembiso is so gorgeous, you're truly blessed Papa."

Wi Lee Yun added:

"That's Lerato, my wife, and I am the guy from Tzaneen."

oyowner said:

"If you find her, please let me know. I also want her."

Baby Walker was amused:

"The blown kiss...was 'catch me if you can'...sorry but you 🤣"

