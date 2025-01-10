Man Tries to Find Crush Driving Mini Cooper in TikTok Video
- One man took to social media, trying to find a woman that he spotted while he was stuck in traffic
- He shared a TikTok video of the moment she made eye contact with him while they were on the road
- Many people were amused by the man's desperate search for the beautiful woman who was cruising in a Mini Cooper
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A pretty lady ended up on social media because someone was crushing on her. The lady went viral because she looked stunning while driving her Mini Cooper.
The video of the guy on a mission received more than 300,000 likes. People commented on the video, attempting to help the man who shared it to find the love of his life.
Man tries to look for crush on TikTok
In a video shared by @papamabotja, he showed a pretty woman in traffic next to him. In the clip, he told people that he wanted to find her because she was the love of his life. Watch the video below:
Man in interracial marriage taken aback as wife aggressively lotions son in TikTok video, viewers explain
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA amused by man's search for love
Many people thought the video was hilarious and trolled the TikTokker. Online users commented that she was married to dash his hopes.
moilwabakang commented:
"That’s my wife Lerato, and we are happily married in Tzaneen. Please don’t destroy what we have going 😭🔥"
🤍Nolo🤍 wrote:
"Guys, that's his wife... Sthembiso is so gorgeous, you're truly blessed Papa."
Wi Lee Yun added:
"That's Lerato, my wife, and I am the guy from Tzaneen."
oyowner said:
"If you find her, please let me know. I also want her."
Baby Walker was amused:
"The blown kiss...was 'catch me if you can'...sorry but you 🤣"
4 other times people searched for love online
- A man went out of his way to find a woman he spotted at Clicks phamarcy.
- People had jokes after seeing a woman at a restaurant and he took to the socials to find her.
- One lady at an airport spotted a man who looked like he could be her dream partner.
- South Africans were gushing over the sweet moment a man fell in love while running errands.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za