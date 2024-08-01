Word on the street is that Tyla's brother is reportedly making money big-time from his sister's fame

Tyrese Seethal apparently charges thousands for photos and has even organised a meet-and-greet and took his sister's Grammy Award with

Mzansi is impressed by the apparent young hustler; even Tyla posted a reaction to the claims

Tyla’s brother is reportedly benefitting greatly from his sister's fame. Images: Tyllaaaaaaa, Zweli_Thixo

Tyla's brother is apparently capitalising on the singer's fame and even charges for photos and meetings with "supporters".

How is Tyla's brother benefiting from her fame?

Rumour has it that Tyla's brother used his sister's fame to make some extra bucks, and boy, he's reportedly making it big!

Twitter (X) user Zweli_Thixo alleges that Tyrese Seethal has benefited greatly since his sister became a global star, apparently even charging people R9K for a picture with him.

Not only that, but apparently, the Water hitmaker's fame rubbed on her brother so much that he, too, became popular at his school.

Tyrese is said to have organised a meet-and-greet, where he brought his sister's Grammy Award, and people coughed out money to see him and take photos with the trophy.

In a hilarious twist, Tyla reacted to the allegations with a meme, seemingly rubbishing the claims:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's brother's apparent business

Netizens seem impressed by Tyrese's money moves, saying he's a smart businessman:

Kay_go said:

"You can’t be mad at the hustle."

Inenekazi1 encouraged:

"What a smart boy. Business is business; he must steal her socks and auction them next."

_Lolo_Pat was impressed:

"That was a smart move from his side."

B__master wrote:

"Smart young businessman."

thaboe1002 posted:

"Real hustlers see opportunities everywhere!"

