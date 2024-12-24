A content creator shared a relatable video showing her traditional method of washing blankets in her bathtub during an intense summer cleaning session

The woman used simple yet effective techniques when spring cleaning bedding and curtains and the rest of her home

Thousands of South Africans flooded her comments section with memories of their strict parents and traditional cleaning routines

A woman posts a video of her cleaning techniques and methods of washing her blankets in her bathing tub. The clip gets Mzansi sharing their cleaning tips. Images: @nana_ngops

TikTok user @nana_ngops shared a video that resonated with many South Africans. The clip showed her thorough cleaning routine, starting with washing blankets in the bathtub.

The content creator demonstrated how she uses a crate as a practical solution to help drain the heavy bedding after stomping on it.

Watch the video below.

December cleaning traditions in Mzansi

As December approaches, many traditional South African households begin intensive spring cleaning routines.

This often includes washing heavy items like blankets, curtains, and deep cleaning every corner of the house. For many families, this tradition signals the start of the festive season and ensures homes are spotless for the holidays.

Social media users relate

The online community rushed to the comment section, sharing their own experiences with traditional cleaning methods:

@Asavela_Malobola shared her change of heart:

"Growing up this used to irritate me, now it's so therapeutic! I actually enjoy it 🥰"

@Nunuza_❤️💕💞 commented about weather challenges:

"And this rain is not co-operative, so blankets to the laundry, sorry did this a lot growing up 🤣"

@makaOwami expressed gratitude:

"Tjo the way I used to think my mom and grandma were abusive, now I thank them coz wow shame... Mina I washed blankets after winter and put them away then I washed curtains and windows on Tuesday💃"

@Lulu_M offered advice:

"If you're lucky enough, you can start with a few things in early November so you won't have to do much in December 😭"

@nessahbbaby noticed a trend:

"I always spring clean after two or three months and I've never seen my neighbors doing that. Last weekend I saw their beds and blankets outside then I remembered gore it's Dec 😂😂😭😭"

Other cleaning stories making waves

A young university student had Mzansi in stitches after showing her six AM cleaning routine at home, with her mother putting her straight to work the moment she arrived from res.

Within a packed taxi, one determined woman showed her December multitasking skills by brushing her teeth during her morning commute, leaving fellow passengers stunned.

Two dedicated grandchildren went viral after honouring their gogo's cleaning traditions, meticulously polishing the stoep with liquid polish just as their grandmother taught them.

