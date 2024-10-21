Lebo Keswa is trending again after a fiery rant about her ex, Letoya Makhene, left social media buzzing

A TikTok skit of Lebo's animated expressions during the rant has netizens laughing at her dramatic delivery

Lebo's ongoing efforts to air her estranged wife's dirty laundry in public continue months after their split

A TikTokker made a skit video about Lebo Keswa. Image: @she_luvsavocados/TikTok and @Lebo_PulumoM/X

Lebo Keswa is trending once again, this time for a heated rant aimed at her ex, Letoya Makhene.

Lebo Keswa become hot online topic

A video of Lebo venting her frustrations has made the rounds on social media, leaving Mzansi in awe of her expressive emotions.

The viral moment was amplified when a TikTok user @she_luvsavocados did a hilarious skit of Lebo's emotional rant.

The video shows a side-by-side comparison where Lebo’s words are mimicked perfectly, down to her animated expressions.

Lebo Keswa calls Letoya Makhene a liar

In the clip, Lebo claims Letoya's version about their break-up expressed through media platforms is false.

"I have some pathological liar. I am in disbelief. The only thing that got to me in all of this, outside of everything that's happened with the media, is Letoya's lies."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discuss Lebo and Letoya's breakup

Her raw, unfiltered words have got everyone talking. Netizens couldn’t help but laugh, with many saying mojolo is dealing with Lebo right now.

See some comments below:

@Bonani said:

"Yoh senzeni ye siyi country? 😳"

@sunshine.in.my.world posted:

"I don't think we heard her guys. 😭😭 Apparently she's in disbelief. 😂😂😂"

@Makgasman commented:

"On Letoya's behalf sicela uxola makhulu."

@snethezekonomvelo stated:

"uLetoya usishiye nenkinga shem. 😏"

@Boitumelo wrote:

"She's obsessed with Latoya this one. 😏😏"

@MaryMahlatji683 typed:

"Mjolo wa trapa doesn’t matter the age."

@Kylie.💋 mentioned:

"Break up tour Season 2. 😭😭😭👍🏻"

@Mafungase added:

"Some of these days she will pop a vein because uyazi strain shame."

Lebo reveals she got married in community of property

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lebo Keswa says she may be in trouble after revealing that her marriage to Letoya Makhene was in community of property.

Lebo responded to a tweep's advice to the youth about marrying in community of property, alluding to the dangers thereof on her Twitter (X) page.

