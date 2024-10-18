Preparations are underway for Chris Brown’s FNB concert and one fan showed his dramatic cover of Breezy’s hit song Deuces

The guy showed off his vocal chops in a TikTok video, injecting some dramatic flair that had Mzansi netizens cracking up

The clip is making waves, and many are joking that Chris Brown isn’t ready for the chaos fans are about to bring

A Chris Brown fan performed a rendition of 'Deuces'. Image: @lesego_lethoko

Chris Brown’s FNB Stadium concert is just around the corner, and while preparations are in full swing, one fan is already showing out.

Fan sing Chris Brown's hit song

A TikTokker @lesego_lethoko can be seen in a video belting out Breezy’s hit song Deuces with a bit of extra riffs and runs. He wants to be ready just in case Chris Brown decides to pass him the mic during the event on 15 December.

Theatricla Deuces rendition

The clip of the theatrical rendition was posted on 17 October and currently sitting on views. The dramatic delivery had viewers rolling with laughter.

South African TikTok users reacted in the comments section, and many are loving the fan’s enthusiasm.

@NthabelengMohlabi said:

"Chris Brown was found shaking. 😭😂🤣 Say tata."

@KatlegoMadalane wrote:

"At this rate, Chris Brown is coming to South Africa to watch us as we perform for him. Not the other way around."

@ThatoMokoena stated:

"Chris Brown featuring Imizwilili."

@Ongz shared:

"Took me a whole 15 secs to recognise the song. 😭"

@Imelda commented:

"Chris Brown doesn’t know what will hit him when he gets on that FNB stage. 😫😂"

@Kgosatsanayakoeneng asked:

"Mara guys did you at least warn Chris about our country? 😂😂😂 Ho monate Southa. 👌"

@Katli typed:

"I feel that he is gonna feel outshined. 😭 Those high notes are HIGH. 😭"

@Lee posted:

"Does Breezy know he is coming to the craziest country in the world? 😂😂"

Chris Brown sends clear message to SA fans

Briefly News also reported that Chris Brown had his South African fans hyped up when he sent out a cool message ahead of his concert.

The 'With You' singer has been lowkey counting down to his now sold-out concert and has just sent a clear message to let his Mzansi supporters know that he's ready to party with them.

