A young lady with a very creative voice mimicked the popular voiceover that always tells MTN customers their credits are exhausted

The lady said she was not lip-syncing to a recorded voice as she used hers all through in the viral video

Many people who reacted to her clip said she might as well take the MTN lady's job and she will do so well

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young lady with TikTok handle @Veraah has amazed many people on the social media platform as she made a perfect mimicking of the female voice that speaks to MTN users.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady with a straight face moved her mouth in such a way that it synced with the performance.

The lady said she used her real voice in the video. Photo source: Getty

Source: Getty Images

MTN should give her the job

A part of her rendition goes:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Your account is too low of this call. Dial *767# to borrow airtime or dail *974* airtime amount# to buy directly from your bank."

People who saw her video said she played the character so well she could be given the job by the telecommunication company.

Watch the clip below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

derq said:

"Just take the job."

lilian_natural said:

"Don't worry dear it will go viral. you sound better than the MTN voiceover lady."

Luckiano said:

"Wow without a mic or studio work, you sound so cool and nice."

ONE_NIGERIA said:

"You are a talent. You can mimic the newscasters too and trust me you will go viral by doing this."

user3563614864088 asked:

"Are actually the one saying this or you recorded it."

She replied:

"Original voice."

funmite229 said:

"So you're the one....I have been looking for this person for a long time."

Joylove273 said:

"You really tried babe, apply to MTN to take over this awareness oo."

“He killed it”: Video of umkhulu grooving has Mzansi impressed

In more funny social media news, Briefly News previously reported that an old man had the people of Mzansi going when he got his groove on in a field. The clip has gone viral and people are living for the umkhulu’s vibe.

The video has been doing its rounds and people are super impressed by the way this umkhulu danced. He has to be pushing 80, if not more, and some 20 somethings can’t even groove as he can.

Source: Briefly News