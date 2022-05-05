A video showing an elderly man getting his groove on has left the people of Mzansi screaming over his moves

Facebook page DangerFlex SA shared the hilarious clip showing off the old man’s litty dance moves and spunk

The people of Mzansi want to know who this man is and why they have not seen him at the groove on a Friday night

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An old man had the people of Mzansi going when he got his groove on in a field. The clip has gone viral and people are living for the umkhulu’s vibe.

An old man got caught on camera busting a move in a file and the people of SA can't get enough of it. Image: Facebook / DangerFlex SA

Source: Facebook

The video has been doing its rounds and people are super impressed by the way this umkhulu danced. He has to be pushing 80, if not more, and some 20 somethings can’t even groove as he can.

Facebook page DangerFlex SA shared the vibey clip, expressing how litty this old man and his moves are. Seeing an elderly person get their groove on is just priceless!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi peeps live for the energy this old man is serving

While the backtrack is on fire, it is the old man that got the comment section heaving. This baba is ready to make a turn past the groove!

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Yasembo Khanyamasi said:

“Why he's carrying the stick coz he is much alive and healthy uyadidisa umkhulu.”

Albert Moekwe Motlhammeane said:

“Age is just on the looks, HONESTLY!

“People don't grow old inside. I still feel 21 but I'm twice that. So, I'm not supposed by this ou clever van jozi...”

Nkosiyapha Magubane said:

“He killed it ”

Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video, Mzansi shows her love: “this granny is a whole mood”

In related news, Briefly News reported that an energetic gogo gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

“Whose granny is this?” Kulani captioned the Twitter post.

Source: Briefly News