An Eastern Cape educator shared the joys of being the only Zulu teacher in his school

The gentleman was hilariously welcomed by a group of learners who pretended to be Zulus

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love for the teacher's relationship with his learners

Eastern Cape playful pupils hilariously welcomed their Zulu teacher. Images: @lindani_bayeni

Source: TikTok

A man took to his social media to share what it is like to be the only Zulu teacher in an Eastern Cape school.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @lindani_bayeni, the educator can be seen arriving at school in the morning. A group of learners were waiting to welcome him, lol.

As he parked the car, the pupils hilariously imitated a Zulu chant from one of South Africa's telenovelas, Umkhokha: The Curse. The learners put in the effort, they kneeled and even tried to do a Zulu dance, lol.

Pupils adorably welcome their Zulu teacher

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the teacher's relationship with pupils

The video gained over 850k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@ongeziwe godlwana commented:

"I love this. made my day❤️🥺."

@Gubevu expressed:

"Xhosa people are the embodiment of Ubuntu 😂❤️❤️."

@queenkhumalo297 wrote:

"Lol knowing me I would enjoy this 🤭🥰😂."

@innondimande650 shared:

"❤❤❤❤This is so cute I like Xhosa Nation ngina 20 years ngisebenza nabo Capetown they are so sweet and humble 💯."

@Chef Aphiwe Mamiya Sukude said:

"Those who watched it more than 5 times let’s gather here❤️."

@ZinikoZini adored:

"Kids will love you openly when you give them your absolute sincere love buti. We need teachers like you in our schools. 👌👌"

@bongie loved:

"If you treat them good, they will treat you better , my Xhosa nation 🥰."

