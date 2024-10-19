Durban primary school learners adorably sang a Zulu song with passion on the school's fun day

The learners sang Paris by Q-Mark & TpZee, though they didn't understand the meaning of the song they enjoyed it

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the kiddos with love

Primary school learners in Durban show off singing skills. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, @inkabi_yezwe/ TikTok

A video of primary school kids in Durban singing to an isiZulu song has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @inkabi_yezwe, the kiddos were having a fun day at school where they were outside listening to songs that were playing on a speaker. They danced and sang.

A popular song by Q-Mark & TpZee, Paris played and the kiddos sang it with passion, leaving their teachers in awe. The little ones sang it word for word although they had no idea of the meaning, adorable.

Primary school kids adorably sing Zulu song

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the kids' fun time

The video gained over 440k views, with many online users loving the kids' vibes. See the comments below:

@Wase_Mzanzi commented:

"They're too young to understand the song they're singing...bless their innocent hearts."

@Chaotic African! ⚠️™️ joked:

"Why is the DJ not playing peppa pig and cocomelon?"

@zolanhlangulela expressed:

"Durban coloureds Speak English and isiZulu.."

@V U L A M A Z U L U 👑 commented:

"I read somewhere that Coloureds would sing Zulu music so well without even understanding a word 🤣🔥 But I love this choir."

@_Vibez___ adored:

"Love the bond between Zulus and Durban Coloureds 😍 brothers and sisters 🤞."

@Hlumisa Machanyana stanned:

"Children’s groove."

@diveshni.c said:

"When Paris comes on we all know IsiZulu 😭😭😭😂♥️love this ! 🥹"

Pupils impress Mzansi with school performance

In another story, Briefly News reported about learners who aced their school performance.

A group of learners left Mzansi South Africans blown away with their superb dance recital. The group performed their routine to an Amapiano song and busted sweet moves, including the Barcadi. Although they were limited to specific movements because of their disabilities, they aced their performance and received multiple thumbs up from their audience and social media.

