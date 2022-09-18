Plans to have Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi housemates under one roof have left social media split

According to reports, the announcement was made by the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, at the MultiChoice Media Showcase in Lagos, Nigeria

Social media users feel the idea of bringing different cultures into one house may result in commotion

Big Brother viewers were thrilled to hear that the show's producers plan to merge Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija in 2023.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news that Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija will merge next year. Image: @bigbrimzansi and @bigbronaija.

Source: Instagram

The reality television shows which are produced by MultiChoice are regarded as the biggest and most popular reality TV shows in Africa.

According to The Daily Post, the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, revealed the plans to join the two shows at the MultiChoice Media Showcase in Lagos, Nigeria.

The news was met with mixed reactions from social media users. Some said the show will be lit, while others felt it might not work.

@shaz_mali said:

"The #BBMzansi and #BBNaija merge is a great idea only if it's going to be all stars season . Bring 12 housemates from past seasons of #BBMzansi and 12 from past seasons of #BBNajia and let the prize be the biggest ever seen. It's going to make multichoice serious money."

@loray_k wrote:

"They must just pair one Southy and one Naija and they play together till the end..that way it the show will not result into the 2 countries being against each other #bbmzansi #bbnaija."

@ChimmieeHQ added:

"The Person That Thought About The Idea Of Putting Nigerians And South Africans In One House For Big Brother 2023 Is Looking For Pure Vawlenceeeeeee .Mr Multichoice, Are You Ready For This Food You Are Cooking?"

Thuso Mbedu's rumored boyfriend John Boyega says he prefers dating black women: "I like my women black"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that John Boyega caused a stir when he shared the women he prefers to date. The actor who recently turned heads when he shared loved-up pictures alongside South African actress Thuso Mbedu said he likes to date black women.

The star made headlines when he shared stunning pictures alongside his co-star, Thuso Mbedu. Naturally, peeps quickly concluded that the two were an item.

Speaking during a recent interview, John Boyega said he likes his women to be black. Although he didn't mention Thuso Mbedu, he gave a vivid of what his ideal woman should look like.

Source: Briefly News