Lasiwe has taken to social media to share photos of himself having fun while looking breath-takingly beautiful

However, many people zoomed in on the photos and noticed a growing baby bump on the YouTuber

The star has asked South African netizens to zip their mouths if they are not going to congratulate him and save questions for later

Everyone is wondering if Lasizwe is pregnant or if he is pulling a stunt like Lil Nas.

Lasizwe has South Africas confused after showing off his baby bump. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe set tongues wagging when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a visible baby bump. Male pregnancy, according to ZAlebs, is uncommon, but there have been cases in the past where a male became pregnant.

"Don’t ask to many questions about the last frame! Just say congratulations and keep it moving! V*rgin Mary never died she multiplied ," said Lasizwe on Instagram.

Lasizwe shared the following snaps showing baby bump on Instagram:

However, it's difficult to tell in Lasizwe's case because he can be seen drinking champagne in one of the photos.

Who could be lasizwe's baby daddy?

Lasizwe and Mohale Motaung, Somizi's ex-husband, recently sparked a debate on the internet. The two were spotted together in lovey-dovey mode numerous times, raising netizens' eyebrows.

One of Mohale and Lasizwe's posts of their appearance at Durban July hinted that the two were romantically involved. The caption on the stunning image of their Durban July looks set tongues wagging:

"Always and forever, my love"

However, Mohale is currently involved in a rocky divorce process with Somizi. Following their split, their names topped the charts, with everyone in the country weighing in on their allegedly abusive relationship.

Lasizwe and Mohale Motaung's steamy kiss causes a buzz on social media: “It all looks staged to spite Somizi”

Briefly News previously reported that Social media users finally got the news they have been waiting for. Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband Mohale Motaung and YouTuber Lasizwe are officially a couple.

The stars had the rumour mill spinning when they showed up at the Durban July together. Lasizwe later got peeps talking when he shared a cosy picture with Mohale and referred to him as "My Love."

Since then, Mzansi Twitter investigators have been trying to put two and two together to confirm whether the stars are romantically linked. They turned heads when they arrived at Khanyi Mbau's roast with their hands locked. Peeps were still not convinced that they were dating.

