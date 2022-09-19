Will Smith's Oscars slap is still giving Apple movie producers chest pains months after the incident occurred live on international TV

Apple finished shooting the $120 million film titled Emancipation earlier this year before the Hollywood superstar slapped comedian Chris Rock

Social media users shared mixed views and many suggested that they'll watch the film set during the Civil War era if Apple releases it

Will Smith's Oscars slap is still giving movie producers chest pains. The Hollywood superstar attracted negative energy when he slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the last Oscars.

Source: Instagram

Apple is the latest big brand to be dearly affected by the famous Will Smith slap. The company produced a $120 million film starring Will titled Emancipation.

According to The New York Times, Apple now has a "Will Smith problem". The big-budget movie is set during the Civil War era. Apple reportedly envisioned the film as a surefire Oscar contender. The shooting of the movie wrapped earlier this year before the slap.

Social media users took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Apple's problem. Many advised the tech giant to release the film starring Will Smith.

@pressdontstress commented:

"He should be in prison, he’s so lucky Chris showed him grace. Movie should be canceled just like all of Kevin Spacey films."

@Whoopydoophoop wrote:

"I can't believe they're making such a big deal out of this."

@SeanMX_7 said:

"I don’t like Will Smith but if it’s a great show I’ll watch it. I assume people think like me."

@qsteph commented:

"Will Smith is being held to a higher level of scrutiny and accountability than elected officials."

@OLawDogg wrote:

"Just put the movie out. It will sell tickets."

@KYColonelTurner said:

"Shoot the movie anyway. Smith is a talented actor who made a mistake. So what, he slapped Chris Rock. Other actors have probably dreamed of doing it themselves."

@Emunator1 added:

"Release it."

