Kanye West apparently had another public meltdown and took to his timeline to slam Kim Krdashian and her mom, Kris Jenner

The US rapper is apparently not happy with the way the Kardashian/Jenner family run their affairs and wants his kids to attend his own school named after his mom, Donda

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the superstars rants after seeing the screenshots of the grievances he shared on Instagram

Kanye West seemingly had another public meltdown. The US rapper took to his timeline and appeared to be dissing his ex Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kanye West slammed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in his social media rants. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

In the now-deleted posts, the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker was apparently demanding Kim to send their kids to his new academy, reports Hollywood Life. He has opened his own school named after his mother, Donda, and he wants his kids to go there.

Ye also made serious allegations about the Kardashian/Jenner family. Taking to Twitter, US journalist Philip Lewis shared the screenshots of Kanye's Instagram rants. Philip captioned his post:

"Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram."

Tweeps took to Philip's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Kanye's demands and claims.

@evelina22368 said:

"What does my kids going to Donda mean? His mom is dead. I dunno people, this guy gets scarier each time he melts down. They need to not leave those children with him alone."

@QueenG345 wrote:

"It’s the school he opened, he named it Donda."

@savagexkittyyyy commented:

"He’s talking about the school he founded, babe."

@jay_slypig asked:

"Why is he stressing the fact that his children are 'black' when he told us in 2015 that racism doesn't exist anymore?"

@_kerinaaa wrote:

"No one is innocent here tbh. But whatever grievances he has, I don’t think he should be airing that on the internet for his kids to see. It’ll affect them a lot. But that’s not to say that I agree with how the Kardashians do things either."

@CatherineAnn221 added:

"I get not wanting your kids on Social Media. Kanye knew the family he was marrying into and Kim’s past, so why would he then throw it in her face years later? Because she wanted a divorce? Because he can’t control her anymore?"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Saint's soccer game together

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were able to be in each other's company despite their split for the sake of their kids.

According to TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that's been going on. The two attended their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles.

Notably, things have been rough of late between the two and so the fact they could come together like this is significant.

