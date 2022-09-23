Berita is super excited after her classic single Ndicel'ikiss made it to the soundtrack of new star-studded Netflix series, The Brave Ones

The Afro-soul artist took to her timeline to share a short scene of the series in which her song is playing in the background

Reacting to the musician's post, Mzansi actors and some of the producers of The Brave Ones praised her for making beautiful music

Berita has taken to her timeline to celebrate her song being featured on the soundtrack of a new Netflix series, The Brave Ones.

Berita celebrated as her song ‘Ndicel’ikiss’ features on a new Netflix series ‘The Brave Ones’. Image: @beritaafrosoul

The Afro-soul singer's hit Ndicel'ikiss plays on the show in a short clip she posted on social media. In celebration, the star took to Instagram to share the clip. According to TimesLIVE, she captioned the video:

"This one is for abanesibindi, the Brave Ones! Mama, I made it. My song is on Netflix. The Brave Ones, what a powerful story."

The series producer and some of Mzansi's actors and her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. Many said her song is beautiful.

Actress Simz Ngema said:

"Congratulations mama."

Filmmaker Akin Omotoso commented:

"Thank You For A Beautiful Song."

___nkatha___ wrote:

"Love to see it, sis."

kapenda_n said:

"Loved hearing it after a long time."

miss_tshidie commented:

"The sweetest song."

sbongingcobo wrote:

"Nice one mama!"

asemahlemahobe added:

"Oh sis, am happy for you."

