It's the month of love, and celebrities are already showing love to their significant others. Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo poured her heart out in a touching post dedicated to her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile.

Leleti Khumalo gushes over her husband

Mzansi celebrities are in love, and they can't hide it. Several famous couples have been giving single people chest pains with their loved-up posts on social media. First, it was DJ Zinhle who set social media ablaze when she knelt while serving her husband, Murdah Bongz. Actress Jessica Nkosi also got fans talking when she danced for her husband, TK Dlamini, in a saucy video.

Veteran Sarafina actress Leleti Khumalo also joined the long list of celebs who are in love with her post. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who celebrated her 12th marriage anniversary last year, professed her love for her husband.

Sharing a picture of the two walking hand in hand along the beach, the actress wrote:

"To the love of my life. You mean the world to me!♥️ @diemooiste"

Fans react to Leleti Khumalo's sweet post

Social media users flooded the star's post with heartfelt messages. Many commended her for showing love to her man. Others could not get over Leleti's unmatched beauty.

@nothando_nyanda said:

"Looking beautiful ❤️love you mama❤️"

@bluevisionphotography commented:

"Love seeing Love on the camera!! Great photo of you two!!"

@angella_xilumane said:

"She looks like a Disney princess 😍"

@gugulethumzobe said:

"The Rents!!!😍love you mommy!"

