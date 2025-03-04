Cassper Nyovest regrets responding to social media users who trashed his new single Kusho Bani and vowed to change his approach

The rapper admitted he made a mistake when he allowed the comments to distract him from the love his song was getting from fans

Netizens reacted with a mix of reactions, with some praising him for self-reflecting while others advised him

Cassper Nyovest regrets responding to social media trolls. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In a display of maturity, renowned rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest reflected on trading words with social media users. The Tito Mboweni rapper previously trended on social media after clapping back at a woman who gave his new release, Kusho Bani, a negative review.

Cassper Nyovest vows to change after clapping back at trolls

On Sunday, 2 March, Cassper Nyovest took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) and admitted that he erred when he responded to people who dragged him and his new song on social media. He pointed out that because of his actions, trolls are now targeting him for fun.

Cassper Nyovest vowed to no longer trade words with social media users. Mufasa concluded his post by declaring that he’s on social media for his fans and for some fun.

Cassper posted:

“I made a mistake by entertaining trolls the other day. Now they think it’s the only way they get my attention or get a reaction from me. SAAT!! No more back-and-forths with y’all. I’m here for my fans and Jokes!!! Lona di vuil popo ke lona FORGET O!”

Netizens react as Cassper Nyovest regrets clapping back at trolls

In the comments section, netizens praised Cassper for self-reflecting and admitting he was wrong. Others advised him to hire a social media manager or block the trolls, while others suggested he should release good music.

Here are some of the comments:

@xolani_delz said:

“It's always the case for most celebs; they will ignore all the positive comments from fans and instead search for that one or two negative comment(s). Glad you figured it out Nyovi, I hope your colleagues will too ✌🏾🙏🏾”

@unclesplanet suggested:

“You can employ a person to handle your Twitter, and you will only use Instagram.”

@Kredo498513 advised:

“Just release dope music.”

@TNgoasheng64633 declared:

“Your new song is a hit! You have reminded us who you are💃💃Don’t entertain trolls, ignore them.”

@enoskmoshapo remarked:

“Your career is now mediocre! No one takes you seriously. You're more of a celebrity than a musician. Your character has been diluted. Your music has been trash for a while since Thuto. Your label fell off, maybe you are the troll.”

@CloverRose2 suggested:

“Lol, just block all the trolls 🧌”

@spongebob_ZAR highlighted:

“The game is not for the emotional, ignore Ntate Nyovest.”

Cassper Nyovest spends big on 'Kusho Bani' music video

Briefly News recently reported that Cassper Nyovest splurged big bucks on the Kusho Bani music video.

Despite the negative reviews, Mufasa wants to make the song a success. The musician even launched a dance challenge and promised a R10 000 cash prize.

