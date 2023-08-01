Shadine van der Merwe nearly gave up netball to play rugby

Shadine van der Merwe is a South African professional netball athlete currently playing for Manchester Thunder of the UK Netball Super League. She was among the SA national squad that finished fifth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the team that finished fourth at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Shadine is a South African professional netball player. Photo: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Shadine's love for sports started when she was young, when she played competitive games with her brothers. She participated in many national sports competitions but never thought she would pursue netball as a career. She began playing competitive netball after joining the University of Pretoria.

Shadine van der Merwe's profiles summary and bio

Full name Shadine van der Merwe Date of birth 25th November 1992 Age 30 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagutarrius Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Education University of Pretoria, Hoeskool Akasia Profession Netball player Player position Goal defence, wing defence Teams Manchester Thunder (since 2022), SA National Team (since 2018)

Shadine van der Merwe's age and height

The netballer was born on 25th November 1992 in Pretoria, South Africa. She is 30 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagitarrius. Shadine van der Merwe's height is 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 meters).

Shadine van der Merwe's partner

The athlete has not been linked to any public romantic relationships. Little is known about Shadine van der Merwe's family, but she grew up with brothers who helped nurture her skills in competitive sports.

Shadine van der Merwe is a native of Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

Shadine van der Merwe's education

Van der Merwe is an alumnus of Hoerskool Akasia. She later enrolled at the University of Pretoria after being offered a netball scholarship by Tuks' head coach, Jenny van Dyk.

Shadine van der Merwe's netball career

Shadine began playing netball at the University of Pretoria after Tuks' head coach Jenny van Dyk identified her talent during a regional league game. She later represented South Africa at the U/21 Netball World Cup in Glasgow.

She made her professional debut in 2018 after signing a contract with Surrey Storm of the Vitality Super League in the United Kingdom. She played for the team until 2019.

Van der Merwe was selected to represent the SA national senior team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She later represented them at the 2019 Netball World Cup. She is among the Proteas squad participating in the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The player debuted for Australian Adelaide Thunderbirds of the Suncorp Super League in May 2019 after being selected as a permeant replacement player for an injured Beth Cobden. She has been playing for the English netball team Manchester Thunder since 2022.

Van der Merwe played for Australia's Adelaide Thunderbirds before moving to UK's Manchester Thunder. Photo: Albert Perez

Source: Getty Images

Shadine van der Merwe's position

The Pretoria-born professional netballer plays the defence position. She can effectively play wing defence and goal defence.

Shadine van der Merwe's injury

In 2015, she tore her ACL at a Varsity game and had to undergo major surgery. The injury could have potentially ended her netball career, but she was eager to return to the field after struggling to recover her playing form.

The athlete even considered switching to sevens rugby when she failed to secure a position in the Proteas squad following the surgery. She had to do extra practice with the help of Niel du Plessis and eventually made it to the national team in 2018.

Shadine considered switching to rugby after getting a torn ACL in 2015. Photo: Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

Shadine van der Merwe has become a household name in South Africa's netball. Her incredible on-field performance has also put her on the international stage as she plays for top leagues in Australia and the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: Andre-Hugo Venter's age, education, team, stats, measurements, profiles

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Andre-Hugo Venter. He is a South African rugby union athlete currently playing for the Cape Town-based DHL Stormers.

Andre-Hugo is among South Africa's golden generation of rising rugby stars whose future looks promising. His on-field presence is tough and fearlessly competitive.

Source: Briefly News