Former English Premier League star Lucas Radebe has shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana's chances of lifting the Africa Cup of Nations when they compete with other countries in Morocco this December.

The 1996 AFCON champion highlights that the squad’s steady performance and the continuity provided by coach Hugo Broos, who has been at the helm for a while, are crucial ingredients for success.

Radebe said he believes the team is a winning one due to their stable performance, consistency, and the fact that the players have been together for a while. He added that this brings hope and confidence to the fans, noting that after Bafana Bafana’s third-place finish at the previous AFCON in Ivory Coast, expectations are now higher, with the possibility of winning the tournament. He described the atmosphere around the national team as amazing, saying the glory days have returned.

Acknowledging that Bafana Bafana are in a tough group, Radebe said the team has enough quality and depth to compete. He noted that while Egypt presents a different challenge than before, the South African players are capable of standing up to them. He emphasized the importance of squad depth for tournament games due to potential injuries and other challenges, but expressed confidence in the team Hugo Broos has built, alongside Helman Mkhalele and the technical staff. Radebe highlighted that this is not a newly assembled team, but one that has grown and developed over the years. He concluded by saying that with consistency, the team has the potential to perform well and possibly win the tournament.

