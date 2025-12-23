South African sports fanatic Mama Joy Chauke excitedly shared that her hubby bought her an expensive birthday gift

The star shared a video of herself unboxing the fancy present she got from Papa Joy on social media

Mama Joy celebrated another year around the sun on Monday, 22 December 2025

Sana, Mama Joy Chauke is living her best life, and on top of it all, she is head over heels for her hubby, Papa Joy. Recently, the sports fanatic excitedly shared that she marked another year around the sun.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, the sports influencer celebrated her birthday with her French husband, Papa Joy. Chauke posted videos of them eating out at a Spur in Mzansi and also revealed that her man bought her an expensive gift for her special day, all the way from France.

She was seen unboxing her birthday gift while they waited for their food at the restaurant. Chauke captioned the clip:

"My birthday gift from my husband, thank you."

Watch the video below:

The Sports fanatic also shared pictures on her X account and announced that she had turned a year older.

She wrote:

"Today is my birthday, please say something about my day. I am going to watch the @BafanaBafana game on TV, ⁦@BafanaBafana vs Angola. I wish them Good luck for the game today, please, for my birthday, Kuningi bafana Chad Papajoy Kelvin me."

SA reacts to Mama Joy's fancy gift

Shortly after she shared her fancy pressie on all her social media platforms, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Mapula Dorcus said:

"This is one of the most well-known fragrances, Jean Paul Gaultier. I love it."

Jennifer Inkululeko Mahlambase wrote:

"My favourite perfume, oh my God, happy birthday, Mama Joy."

Patricia Davis responded:

"My favourite perfume. Lucky lady."

Boniswa Koneti replied:

"Yesssssssss lovely smellies, enjoy Mamajoy, happiest birthday to you."

Adelaide Basani Kubayi commented:

"Yoooh, I love Jean Paul Gaultier, good one."

Valencia Masemola mentioned:

"We are happy for you, we love you. God is good."

Mama Joy opened up about her long-distance relationship

In April 2025, the popular star also opened up about her relationship with Papa Joy, especially that it is a long-distance one. She further mentioned how they make it work.

She said:

"I don't feel the distance. We are only unable to touch each other, but we do other things together. We share everything we do every day. If I want to see him, we video call. We talk for more than three hours during the day. He taught me what love looks like. Now I know how to love. He has shown me how to love someone and I was able to love him back. It feels good. It's my first time having a man like him."

Mama Joy partners with top South African brand

As reported by Briefly News, South African sports super fan Mama Joy’s brand gained a major boost after she partnered up with Roots Butchery.

The beloved sports fan’s face will now be featured on various products from the butchery, giving fans a chance to spread the joy she often shows at sporting events worldwide.

