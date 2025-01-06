A mom trying to piece together her life after being married for two decades shared a heartfelt video celebrating getting herself a crib as a single woman

The empowering video was shared on TikTok, showing the lady in a joyful mood as she chose to prioritise her happiness and well-being

Social media users flooded her comments with admiration, applauding her courage and determination to reclaim her life after 19 years of marriage

A woman left her marriage of almost two decades and bought herself a shack. Image: @nokuthula.nhantum

A local woman's tale of leaving her luxurious married life and moving into a shack resonated with many as a powerful story of personal growth, self-love, and resilience.

The lady, whose TikTok handle is @nokuthula.nhantum, showed off her new home on the video streaming app, attracting massive views, likes and comments.

A hun celebrating her independence

In the video, @nokuthula.nhantum expresses her newly found freedom as she dances joyfully outside her new home, a shack she decided to buy after bravely leaving her 19-year marriage. She captioned the video:

"Bought my own place without a man's help after 19 years of marriage. Choosing peace over a big house and cars."

Watch the video below:

The woman receives love online

Over 3.3K social media users took to the feed to share their thoughts after watching the clip. Many showered @nokuthula.nhantum with love and praise, sharing how her story moved them, and others wished they could have the same courage as they detailed unhappiness in their marriages.

User @mamatino13 shared:

"I also left my 12-year marriage. You should see where I stay now, he also can't believe his eyes."

User @Sbe said:

"Ooh my sister, I'm so proud of you😉."

User @09098686🥰 asked:

"How did you do it sister 😭😭😭, I'm afraid to leave."

User @soccerlovers8 added:

"Bravo mogirl, u not alone I left my 20yrs marriage and I chose peace 💃💃💃."

User @Mamakgosi commented:

"We salute u mama, big cars and big house tsao hloka peace sies rather eat mazambane (potatoes) and have peace."

User @GN Mash shared:

"Sisterhood is proud of u big up gal 🥰🥰."

