“We Salute You Mama”: Woman Buys Own Place After Leaving 19-Year Marriage, SA’s Impressed
- A mom trying to piece together her life after being married for two decades shared a heartfelt video celebrating getting herself a crib as a single woman
- The empowering video was shared on TikTok, showing the lady in a joyful mood as she chose to prioritise her happiness and well-being
- Social media users flooded her comments with admiration, applauding her courage and determination to reclaim her life after 19 years of marriage
A local woman's tale of leaving her luxurious married life and moving into a shack resonated with many as a powerful story of personal growth, self-love, and resilience.
The lady, whose TikTok handle is @nokuthula.nhantum, showed off her new home on the video streaming app, attracting massive views, likes and comments.
A hun celebrating her independence
In the video, @nokuthula.nhantum expresses her newly found freedom as she dances joyfully outside her new home, a shack she decided to buy after bravely leaving her 19-year marriage. She captioned the video:
"Bought my own place without a man's help after 19 years of marriage. Choosing peace over a big house and cars."
Watch the video below:
The woman receives love online
Over 3.3K social media users took to the feed to share their thoughts after watching the clip. Many showered @nokuthula.nhantum with love and praise, sharing how her story moved them, and others wished they could have the same courage as they detailed unhappiness in their marriages.
User @mamatino13 shared:
"I also left my 12-year marriage. You should see where I stay now, he also can't believe his eyes."
User @Sbe said:
"Ooh my sister, I'm so proud of you😉."
User @09098686🥰 asked:
"How did you do it sister 😭😭😭, I'm afraid to leave."
User @soccerlovers8 added:
"Bravo mogirl, u not alone I left my 20yrs marriage and I chose peace 💃💃💃."
User @Mamakgosi commented:
"We salute u mama, big cars and big house tsao hloka peace sies rather eat mazambane (potatoes) and have peace."
User @GN Mash shared:
"Sisterhood is proud of u big up gal 🥰🥰."
3 More articles about relationships ending
- A woman whose 10-year-old marriage ended with five kids took off her wedding ring and removed her wedding ring as a symbol of closing that chapter.
- A woman took out a loan and her two pots savings to build a house with her fiancé at his home, but he left her and married someone else.
- A woman was shocked after her ex of six years had married someone else after five months of dating.
