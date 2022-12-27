The chairman of the Taxpayers Union of SA Willem Petzer believes there’s more to the alleged Free State racism attack

He claimed that the 13 and 18-year-old boys allegedly pushed a three-year-old girl into the pool which started the drama

The emergence of the claims has left social media users divided, with many calling for proof to back up the surprising details

FREE STATE - It seems that there is more to the alleged racist attack at the Maselspoort Resort that occurred on Christmas Day.

A video has been making its rounds on social media in which two black teens could be seen being attacked by a group of white men at a poolside. The chairman of the Taxpayers Union of South Africa Willem Petzer claimed that there was a different version of events.

Taking to Twitter, Petzer wrote an extensive thread claiming that the boys, aged 13 and 18, allegedly pushed the three-year-old daughter of one of the men in the video into the swimming pool. The child had to be rescued by her father as she could not swim.

He claimed that the boys were not permitted to use that pool as it was for guests camping at the resort and not day visitors. The father planned to lay a complaint with the resort management when an argument broke out.

Petzer also tweeted that the boy’s father apologised to the man and promised to leave if no charges were laid against his son. The boys left and later returned with a bigger group of day visitors and allegedly began harassing the father, labelling him ‘white trash’ and a racist.

In the Twitter thread, the chairman claimed that the boys continued fighting when more people got involved. He claimed that the 18-year-old allegedly said that he should have killed the man’s ‘white trash’ daughter.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told The Citizen that the matter is being investigated. He said the suspects (the white men) are expected to appear in court at a date to be confirmed by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Mzansi divided over claims:

Anne-Marie Gericke said:

“Two sides to a story? The victims are not so innocent?”

Sheila Legobye commented:

“That should be easy to prove then, as they said that the facility also has its own cameras.”

O.J. Modikwe posted:

“Excuses for racism, there's a video that everyone can see here.”

Nkosi África Tsotetsi wrote:

“Where is the proof?”

Brenda Lynn Neal added:

“Always more than one side to a story.”

