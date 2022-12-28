A viral video shows local police officers descending on a South African road during the busy festive season

The TikTok clip shows the South African Police Service (SAPS) in their numbers on the road stopping cars

People in the comments on the video were grateful that the TikTok user warned others to be careful of them

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video on the socials proved police officers in South Africa may be more active during December time. The viral clip has members of the South African Police Service ready to catch people breaking the law.

A TikTok user showed people that SAPS stopped cars on the road during the festive season. Image: TikTok/@angela.in.sa

Source: UGC

People flooded the comment section expressing their gratitude for the warning. Some peeps admitted that they would have landed in trouble because of their cars.

Mzansi reacts to large number of police officers on South African road

A TikTok video by @angela.in.sa shows SAPS descending on a public road. The armed officers looked menacing as the content creator drove through. To lighten things up, the TikTokker put a song over the clip that chastised the police and it cracked others up. Viewer discretion is advised as the lyrics of the song in the video below contain strong language.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SAPS often go viral for having fun on the job and people in the comments were amazed to see them at work. Netizens pointed out that South African police are often nowhere to be found during the year but suddenly they are everywhere during December. One peep even joked that Eskom should work as hard as the officers.

jasonrussellll commented:

"Funny how they only do their jobs properly in December."

Christo Pienaar commented:

"I would have done the same but my license disk is expired so I can't draw attention."

Des commented:

"Not one of them know why they are there."

user7898198760079 commented:

"The service we need at Eskom."

#Etta_C82-DC6 commented:

"The song is priceless!"

Brandon commented:

"You don’t see them the whole year, but now there’s like 50 of them in one spot."

Marietjie commented:

"Thanks guys for keeping us safe. SAPS and traffic on one roadblock."

incognito_mode23 co,mented;

"Bribe."

Melany commented:

"The song lol!"

"They're singing for bribes": SAPS trainees celebrate graduating, SA roasts them

Briefly News previously reported that a viral clip on Twitter had people up in arms after SAPS posted the latest trainees to complete their course. The video captured police officers having a fat jol over being qualified police officers.

Many people took the police school graduates' happiness as excitement to finally join the SAPS's corruption. Online users quickly slammed the newly qualified officers.

The video posted by SAPS did not land well with netizens. The newly trained cops were dancing, celebrating their accomplishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News