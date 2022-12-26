From funny challenges to extreme stunts, there is rarely ever a dull moment on South Africa's social media streets. Interestingly, our local men and women in blue have also been captured getting up to strange and hilarious antics on video.

Briefly News looks at some of the viral videos shared online of cops partaking in fun challenges, running away in the face of fear and dancing like nobody is watching – ultimately proving that there is no place quite like Mzansi!

South African cops have had their fair share of viral moments on the socials. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images, @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter, @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

1. Man nearly drifts into cops and they let him go

Mzansi has its fair share of risk-takers, especially on local roads. A video of a man pulling a risky stunt driving in the street showed him getting his car into a drift and nearly hitting the side of an oncoming cop car. Fortunately for him, the police officers let him go.

The clip, posted by @VehicleTrackerz, shows onlookers enthusiastically cheering on the dude driving recklessly in the street. Peeps on the Blue Bird app were not too pleased with the man's actions and expressed disappointment in the lack of respect for the rule of law.

The clip made several peeps share their concerns about how South Africans see the police and authority figures, with some pointing out that the people were cheering for the cops to leave. Another recent example of lawlessness was a man disarming a police officer in a shocking act.

2. Light hearted video shows happy SAPS members singing and dancing together

In a less manic and eyebrow-raising video, a light-hearted moment was captured on video of a group of police officers gathered in song. It showed off a vibey yet heart-warming side of our men and women in blue.

The footage was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and shows the SAPS group in what looks like a conference room as they dance and sing a song, bringing a sense of unity among them.

Police officers have to work in challenging situations on a daily basis. Though this work can be gratifying, it comes with some risks, so it is good to see law enforcement officials take a moment to bond and let their hair down.

3. The net reacts to cops fleeing from noise in a graveyard

Cops are often not as brave as people expect them to be. A video previously shared online proved this as two terrified cops were captured, overcome with fear, as they headed into a graveyard where there was a noise complaint.

These scared cops have had us cracking up on Facebook. Images: Traci Fant/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the super hilarious video clip, the officers, armed with torches and firearms, seem to be walking into the graveyard when they suddenly hear or see something that causes them to run as fast as they can out of the spooky area.

4. Mzansi savagely roasts video of cops dancing after graduating from SAPS police training

Graduating from police school is a big deal and an auspicious occasion - one would assume. However, a video on Twitter caused a ruckus when the SAPS celebrated their new trainees finishing their course.

The clip shows police officers have a jol over being the newest additions to South Africa's police force. Check it out below:

Many people took the cops' happiness as proof of their excitement to be a part of SAPS's corruption. People wasted no time commenting on their thoughts on the new recruits.

A video posted by SAPS rubbed some people the wrong way after they shared a video of their recruits dancing. The newly trained cops were celebrating getting through their police training.

5. Video of SAPS officers chasing young woman evokes some hilarious responses from the people of Mzansi

A young Mzansi woman decided to get SAPS officer in on a viral TikTok challenge clip that had many laughing at the accuracy of the video served. Sometimes you have to take your serious hat off and just have a little fun.

It is no secret that South African police officers are not all in the best of shape… even though round is considered as a shape.

A young woman managed to get SAPS officers in on a hilarious TikTok video. Image: TikTok / @sonetadirabehr

Source: UGC

TikTok user @sonetadirabehr had SAPS officers pretend to chase her so that she could pull off one of the most original and hilarious 'run' viral video challenges. Ups to the police officers for playing along.

