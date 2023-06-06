Football star Itumeleng Khune has set new relationship goals with a new Instagram post

The post is a picture of him and his wife, with the caption discussing good parenting skills

Just like his dedication to soccer, Khune stresses the importance of instilling discipline in kids

Bafana Bafana star and Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune shared his strict parenting values in a recent Instagram post. Image: Itumeleng Khune

Source: Instagram

South African soccer player Itumeleng Khune is scoring relationship points following a post about responsible parenting on his Instagram account.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper uploaded a picture of him and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, with a caption that sounds like a strict lecture on no-nonsense parenting.

Instagram reacts to Itu Khune's strict parenting values

According to his IG post, Itumeleng Khune doesn't only deflect goals on the soccer pitch, he is also protecting his family from ill discipline. Image: Itumeleng Khune

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper expresses how influential parents are in a child's development, and how he and his wife are doing everything they can to teach discipline to their two kids.

In the Instagram post, Itu writes:

"The Rents Leading by Example ❤️ Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, every movement, and action affects. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than a parent. We doing everything in our powers to instil discipline to our 2 Beautiful Bears. @laaylaymak"

Followers ignore Khune's wisdom and compliment his wife instead

The goalkeeper's wise words seem to have fallen on deaf ears as the comments section is mainly validating Khune's wife, who uses the handle @laaylaymak.

@ramaross305 says the wife is doing all the work:

"We thank @laaylaymak for putting those pieces together 'cause we all know it's not you."

@aneliiza_k says she is attractive:

"Sphelele is so pretty without even trying."

@mpkilo_the_cook thanks her:

"Ay thank you though @laaylaymak sister, you know we are very grateful. You are such a mature woman, down-to-earth and very beautiful. Your work is good, we have seen it."

@nhlakanipho_zunguu is more concerned about Khune's pants than his parenting advice:

"Kodwa boy umama esegqoke kahle kanje, wena wavele wabeka I Jean, hhay awufun u formalanyanake."

@Inluee has a bit more respect for the couple:

"My people... The Khunes."

@futhi_mosiako calls the two:

"My babies."

Nigerian goalkeeper supports Itu Khune's Instagram post about parenting

Meanwhile @danielakpeyi, the verified account of Nigerian footballer Daniel Akpeyi, seems to be one of the few responses to the actual parenting matter:

"Well said skipper."

Akpeyi stands at a formidable 6"1 and is a favourite goalkeeper for Soweto soccer team Moroka Swallows and the Nigerian national team.

Soccer players' wives are queening

