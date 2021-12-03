South Africans are reacting to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s powerful sound system as he relaxes at home

The veteran Chiefs gloveman, Khune, headed to Instagram to flex his sound and it appears to be a Bowers and Wilkins system

Current Amakhosi and former players are now sharing their thoughts as they praise the talented keeper for making a good choice

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Ituemleng Khune is a music maniac, according to his latest post. Khune headed online to share a stunning shot of his massive music system.

The Amakhosi netminder can be seen on Instagram holding the remote and selecting his favourite sounds in the comfort of his home. In the viral post, Itu tagged his wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

Despite not getting the reactions he hoped to attract from his post on the Argentina and Paris St Germain star, Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or, Khune is now getting all the praise for his sound system.

Judging from the caption, the Bafana Bafana star seems to be content with his achievements and says he doesn’t envy others' successes.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has displayed his finest sound system on social media. Image: @ItuKhun32/Instagram

It seems the Glamour Boys’ favourite owns a Bowers and Wilkins sound system that costs more than R100. He wrote on his page:

“The best way to be happy is not to envy or hate anyone, love everyone, be satisfied with what you have: @laaylaymak.”

@Kagisho_KG said:

“Go tla nyewa, e re ke zame mixtape.”

@Lindokuhlecarlos said:

“Caption Bra Itu fire.”

@Siyabonga_Ngezana said:

“Mara sound yona.”

@Khomotso_Mmoko said:

“That should be a man-cave.”

@Yvonn_m said:

“Lol heee wena wa lwana yanong. Beast.”

@Thembalethuaka said:

“Let’s throw party number #32, sound system eey.”

@SiyabongaNkosi_sn22 said:

“Bowers & Wilkins. Quality brother.”

@ThulasizweNxumalo said:

“You're the best mfethu. And we love you as our Legend. Syabonga ukuba nomuntu ofana nawe eMzansi Africa.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune believes Lionel Messi is the greatest but SA disagrees

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has also heaped praise on Argentina and Paris St Germain star Lionel Messi.

Messi bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or award on Monday night and Khune acted like a fan showing his admiration.

The Amakhosi net minder headed online to share his excitement and lavished the former Barcelona star with praise. Itu says the experienced midfielder has no competitor as he clinched the award in an event that was hosted in France.

Despite being sidelined at Naturena under coach Stuart Baxter, the Bafana Bafana international remains a celebrated football figure in Mzansi.

