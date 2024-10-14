“On the Bed?”: Internet Laughs as Man Enjoys Homemade Jacuzzi Thanks to Kids

A local man shared a video on TikTok showing how he chilled in his homemade jacuzzi

The DIY project only worked for the man when he received help from three children who had to create the bubbles

Internet users wondered about the placement of the jacuzzi while also laughing at what they had seen on their screens

Innovation is a driving force that deserves to be celebrated, as it brings creativity and fresh ideas to life. Thanks to the help of a few kids, a man enjoyed a homemade jacuzzi that had people online laughing and asking questions about the 'invention.'

A team effort for the homemade jacuzzi

Using the TikTok handle @boybeemabhandish, a local man uploaded a comical video showing possibly himself lying in a metal tub filled with water while rocking a pair of shades and drinking from a jug.

To make the homemade jacuzzi successful, the TikTok user recruited three children to blow through a long tube to create bubbles in the water. The man shouted "jacuzzi" to tell the kids it was time to blow to make the bubbles appear.

Watch the video below:

Man's homemade jacuzzi sparks laughter from online users

Thousands of people on the internet rushed to the comment with questions about the local man's homemade device, while others wondered about the placement of the jacuzzi he presented.

@lelo47842 said with a laugh:

"Kids are going through a lot in South Africa. Ai."

@kabopatson curiously asked the man about where the jacuzzi was placed:

"On the bed?"

@ramulongoboyoremb wrote in the comment section:

"Wetting the bed just because of content. Yoh."

@guptashakhalimpha jokingly told app users:

"The benefits of being a stepfather."

@melvin_toolz asked the man:

"How much are you paying them?"

The man responded with humour:

"70c an hour."

@moshemeso got a laugh when he said to the online community:

"This is self-care. This brother creates his own happiness."

The TikTok user gave @taylor199189 an idea:

"I am going to do this with my nieces and nephews this December. Thank you."

Mzansi laughs at bakkie turned into jacuzzi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a social media user who unveiled their creative side by sharing a photo of a DIY jacuzzi.

The innovative project showed the back of a Toyota bakkie converted into what was dubbed a 'bacuzzi' by the creator, which gathered laughs from the internet.

