A South African innovator, drawing inspiration from Iron Man, wowed TikTok with a voice-controlled robot hand

The young man demonstrated how the makeshift device works from the comfort of his humble home

Netizens praised the talented guy and they predicted that his hard work will eventually pay off

A talented man showed off his voice-activated robotic hand on TikTik. Image: @mickie.ja

A South African self-proclaimed "new Elon Musk" showed a voice-controlled robot hand, reminiscent of the iconic Iron Man.

A video posted by @mickie.ja displays the makeshift device and the man's ingenuity and love for tech.

Man demonstrates robotic hand

Using voice commands like "Jarvis lights off" and "Jarvis lights on," he demonstrated the capabilities of his invention.

The blue light on the robot's hand followed his vocal cues, leaving viewers in awe.

Homemade device goes viral

The robot hand impressed with its functionality and homemade charm. The TikTok video skyrocketed to 1.6 million views and 149,000 likes.

SA amazed by tech man

People urged the tech marvel to keep hustling because they believe that his dedication to innovation will undoubtedly lead to success.

@ngwatoprincess mentioned:

"Iron man was found shaking. "

@012_statixx commented:

"We all started somewhere my brother stay locked in and keep pushing. I respect your work."

K.O.F stated:

"The entire Marvel Comics was found shaking."

@Wowomgqoki said:

"Keep up the great work bro soon it will pay off."

@SiphiweThwala wrote:

"This is so dope, I respect your art my dawg. "

@user7256107515957 added:

"It’s only up from here boy. Keep pushing Javas. "

@andychange joked:

"Jiki jiki our own scientist has gone missing. "

@Winile888 noted:

"He looks like he’s about to be our new problem."

Elon Musk says CEO robot to run a company

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mika, a humanoid AI robot, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Dictador, a Colombian rum brand.

This is the first time a robot will sit on the company's board and make strategic decisions. Mika was developed by Hanson Robotics and customized by Dictador to represent the company and its values.

