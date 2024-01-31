One man from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga showed people he had a special project that could rival Iron Man

In a TikTok video, the man showed people that he had made a robot which has fascinating features

Many people were amazed by the hi-tech robot that he made from cardboard and other recycled materials

A robot maker in Bushbuckridge showed people his own version of Iron Man. The young man makes videos showing the progress he has made on his AI helper.

A man from Mpumalanga in a TikTok video shows a man's robot. Image: @mickie.ja

Source: TikTok

The man's video got lots of attention as people were impressed by his hi-tech efforts. Many people were floored after a man showed how his robot works.

Man creates robot in TikTok video

A man named @mickie.ja Bushbuckridge is working on his own version of Jarvis from Iron Man named Javas. In one video, he got the robot to look at the camera on command.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Man makes voice-activated arm

In another video that went viral, he showed a robotic arm. The prototype is voice-activated and switches on a light with a vocal command.

Watch the videos below:

SA impressed by man's Javas robot

Many people thought the young man did an amazing job with the robot. Online users could not get over the young man's hi-tech project.

Sydman.villain1 wrote:

"Jarvis has competition with Javas."

ngwatoprincess added:

"Iron man was found shaking."

012_statixx said:

"We all started somewhere my brother stay locked in and keep pushing. I respect your work."

wariaaa wrote:

"Tony STUCK."

LaNkosii applauded:

"This is only the beginning."

MOLOSIGNS joked:

"Javas is the new manager of Eskom."

Sweaty was impressed:

"Bro is cooking for real."

Inventor's clever robot made from trash draws warnings

Briefly News previously reported a South African inventor is amazing his social media followers with his ingenious invention: a lifting robot made from recycled materials.

The TikTok video shows the man demonstrating how his robot works. He used fence wires, plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, cables and other recyclable rubbish to create a small wheeled vehicle with a robotic arm.

The vehicle and its arm are connected by cable to a controller wrapped around his forearm, which controls the movement of the wheels and the arm depending on how he moves his arm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News