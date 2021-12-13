A popular Twitter user took to the app to share the hilarious story of her grandmother who walked two kilometres to attend a get together at a nearby village

According to Sue Nyathi, her gogo is 100 years old and her 65-year-old mother was beyond upset at her gogo's adventures

Peeps found the story worth many laughs as they shared their own 'grandma escapades' and reacted to Sue's gogo

Sue Nyathi on Twitter shared a lovely yet funny story about her grandmother. Sue's gogo is a respectable 100 years old. Recently, her 65-year-old mother was a bit upset that her gogo walked a whole two kilometres to attend a 'drink up' at a village nearby.

Her gogo didn't were a mask and was socialising. Naturally, Sue's mother questioned her gogo, who was supposedly quite nonchalant about the matter. According to Sue's story, her gogo hit her mother with the "If I die, I die" line.

Sue's descriptive narration of the hilarious story gained some traction on the bluebird app. Over 6 400 users liked her tweet and tons of peeps rolled in with replies about her gogo being quite the gangsta.

Check her post out below:

Read some of the responses below:

@findingrealjoy said:

"A long life well lived, she needs to share the secret. Couldn’t help notice the box of matches tucked neatly in her doek."

@SeanMafema shared:

"She can collect her award of granny of the year award at any post office. She got a box of match sticks in her doek. That's epic."

@Thee_Mazet__ responded with:

"And her immune system is probably stronger than all of us combined."

@MissTinah_M responded with:

"My paternal grandmother (the only grandparent remaining) is 84 and she still drives. She refuses to let anyone do anything for her."

@lebomashile tweeted:

"I stan. If I love to see that age, please, Lord, let me be like your Gogo."

@valmetcalf added:

"I’m stunned by that walking 2km to a party at 100! Huge respect to your gran. Hope it was worth the walk!"

