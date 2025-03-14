Kharishma refunded Marula Festival organisers after missing her performance due to a late balance payment on the event day

Kharishma criticised another event organiser for using her image on a poster without her consent, despite having no ties with them

Kharishma previously made headlines for accusing Makhadzi of sabotaging her album, firing her manager over financial misconduct, and allegedly suffering abuse from her ex-boyfriend

Limpopo singer Kharishma has reportedly paid back the money she was paid to perform at the Marula Festival after failing to show up at the gig.

Kharishma pays money back after missing a gig. Image: Vocalist Kharishma

Source: Facebook

Kharishma explains Marula Festival drama

Up-and-coming Limpopo singer Kharishma has spoken out after trending for all the wrong reasons, again. The singer, who was called out for failing to show up at the Marula Festival, revealed that the festival organisers had only paid her the deposit, and the balance was only paid on the day of the event.

Kharishma told TimesLIVE that she and her team were looking forward to performing at the Marula Festival, but they failed to pitch up because the balance was paid late on the day of the performance, so they could not attend. The singer also revealed that she had to pay back the money to the event organisers to avoid drama and bad blood. She said:

"Everything was fine and together with my team we were looking forward to the performance. Unfortunately, we couldn't go as we received the balance late on the day of the event. To avoid more confusion I had to pay them back their money."

Kharishma calls out event organisers for trending poster

The singer, however, had a bone to pick with the event organisers, who were using her picture to advertise an upcoming event in Musina despite not reaching out to her or her team. Per the publication, Kharishma said she felt betrayed because she does not owe the Marula Festival organisers anything after paying them back their money.

Three times Kharishma made headlines

Kharishma has been making headlines a lot lately. The star made headlines when she accused fellow musician Makhadzi of sabotaging the release of her album because of jealousy. The Chokeslam hitmaker alleged that Makhadzi connived with the producer to delay the album release because she was afraid of the competition.

Kharishma also reportedly fired her manager, Christina "Mamsee" Ribane amid financial misconduct allegations.

The singer was also allegedly beaten to a pulp by her boyfriend at a fuel station. Kharishma later broke up with the man following the incident.

