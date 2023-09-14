A gent imparted some advice to a woman whose man is always going out with his friends

She cried that boys' night out is a weekend occurrence, and she wanted to know how to put an end to it

The man's counsel opened a discussion about men and always leaving their partners at home to be with the guys

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man told a woman to stop being the understanding party in her relationship. Image: Ekaterina Goncharova/ @nemoniksaid

Source: UGC

If you're tired of your man going out with the boys every weekend, the only way to solve him is to go out with the girls.

This is the advice a gent gave to a woman who was gatvol of her 35-year-old bae always having boys' nights out and leaving her alone.

Netizens shared their stories, and some are just crazy, showing how much of a pandemic this thing called mjolo is for South Africans.

Man gives woman tired of her boyfriend going out advice

@nemoniksaid posted a TikTok in response to one of his followers who asked him a question. The woman poured her heart out. She said that her man, who is five years shy of 40, expects her to understand when he wants to go out with the boys, and she doesn't get it. She even wanted to know if she was being too dramatic for not understanding the assignment. Philani Mthembu gave her some beautiful words of wisdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He assured her she was not being dramatic, which means the fellow does this often. He then set her straight and pointed out that she was too understanding of a girlfriend. He then gave her a tip:

Whenever he goes out, instead of waiting for him like an angel, she must go, and when he comes back, he must find the house empty. If she does this, he will never go out again. He then reminded her to stop being an understanding girlfriend. Mjolo, neh?

Watch the video here:

Mzansi responds to advice from gent

The responses from women who are going through the most were colourful.

Tabitha said:

"My husband and I once met at the door at 4 a.m., and he never went out without me ever again."

MohlagoPrash had enough.

"35? I have a 40 year-old. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, ke boys night. I'm on my exit plan."

Sthembilemkhize6 remarked:

"But boys' night out at the age of 35? The government can't longer fund his business ideas because he's officially old."

Just Pearl asked:

"What about him making plans with his boys, knowing we have plans for the same weekend?"

Fortunate M Lukhele added:

"Thank you so much for the advice, Bhut' Philani. I'll do that. I wanna see his reaction. I also understand too much."

Woman scolded by son for going to groove

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote about a woman whose child called her out for being addicted to groove.

The young man threw a tantrum after his mom returned from a night out, leaving netizens finished with his antics.

They loved how feisty he was and how he did not back down until he got his point across.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News