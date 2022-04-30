Boys night is for drinking, talking nonsense and doing things that would normally annoy your lady, not drinking weak dranks

Twitter user @Bangzz_world shared a snap of his boys night dops and tried his best to cover the Brutal Fruits

The people of Mzansi were on him like white on rice and called him out on those hidden dranky dranks

Evrrrybody knows that boys night involves an unnecessary amount of alcohol. A proud man took to social media with a pic of his stash and got roasted for having “ladys drinks”.

Nothing quiet hits like a Brutal Fruit on a summers day or when you are chilling, however, it is definitely not a drink a man proudly owns to loving, LOL.

Twitter user @Bangzz_world was getting ready for boy’s night so he stopped to pick up a few drinks. Proud of his purchase, our guy shared a strategic snap on social media where he used a sticker to try and hide the starter drinks aka Brutal Fruit.

“Boys nights are always the best ✨”

The people of SA saw through his attempt and called the boy out

There was no way he was getting away with this one. People can see those Brutal Fruits, baba, and they want to know what boys will be doing with that juice on boys night?

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@SankaristThom said:

“Presumably the last time skoni allows you to go to boys night. The ciders are one too many. When taking the pic, you should have removed them from the trolley. Must we teach you everything? In fact, you are removed from the conference list”

@kamogeloteffo_ said:

“Then why is my favourite drink there ”

@ashney_m said:

“Le brutal ke for the boys????”

@Sweet_ChiQ_96 said:

@Simphiwe_Slice said:

