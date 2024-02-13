Music producer DJ Sbu sparked a debate when he shared that there is no such thing as a black tax

In South Africa, black tax refers to the financial obligation placed on working individuals to support their families financially

DJ Sbu took some time to remind people that such a term does not exist and that it is simply a requirement for people to support their families

DJ Sbu has cautioned Mzansi peeps against loosely using the term black tax to run away from financially supporting family members.

DJ Sbu argues that supporting ones family is a requirement that should not be labelled as black tax. Image: @djsbulive

DJ Sbu chimes in on the black tax debate

Music producer and entrepreneur DJ Sbu ruffled feathers when he relayed his sentiments on black tax, saying it does not exist.

South Africans often refer to black tax as a financial responsibility for employed people to support their families financially. In a video clip shared by @MeshackBevhula, DJ Sbu said people easily forget where they come from.

He added that such a term does not exist and requires people to support their families.

"Why must you see it as a burden to go and assist where you are from. Home is where it's at. Family first. Don't forget where you come from. It takes a village to raise a child."

DJ Sbu says do not turn your back on people.

DJ Sbu continued by saying people should not turn their backs on people who worked hard to raise them and provide for them.

Here is the video below:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu's sentiments

Commenting under the video, netizens argued that they did not believe what DJ Sbu said.

@Towaz91 argued:

"Which village are you talking about? Let's keep it simple: I will only worry about my family."

@DonaldQuadratic explained:

"A village is that next-door neighbour that borrowed your parents' money to help you go. Village is that next door that one day assisted with food at home..village is that uncle who came with university prospectus....village is that local teacher who supported you."

@zama_hg said:

"Those who grew up in privilege won't relate. And they will challenge this. But anyway thank you for raising it. I agree."

@monde_mabhoza mentioned:

"He’s absolutely right, I hate that nonsense thing called black tax."

@Mankaswa shared:

"Thank God my daughter did not go through all that. Lovely part is, i don't want Her to help me. It was my duty to make sure she is well off."

@UncleAshley_ said:

"People talk about this topic without understanding. There are people who are being extorted by their parents. I have a friend who can't even buy themselves shoes or clothes but you're working. Lost girlfriends because at his home they are demanding not even asking or him doing."

DJ Sbu on why he drives old car

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu has shared his stance on owning old car models and an old Samsung phone from 2010.

The DJ and entrepreneur said he no longer follows fashionable trends and is content with his life choices.

He then bragged about owning land and building on that land, saying the people still consumed by the trendy life would help him buy that new car.

