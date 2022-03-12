The Wife's Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba are still hot on the lips of Mzansi following their racy scene on the show

The pair, who play Zandi and Nkosana, respectively, captivated audiences when they pulled off a passion-filled recent episode

Since then, lovers of the Showmax show have taken to social media to raise a glass to the pair's acting skills and chemistry

Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba are two names that will not soon be forgotten as the two actors, who play Zandile and Nkosana, respectively, on the hit Showmax telenovela, The Wife, continue to captivate the minds of viewers.

The pair etched their names in Mzansi television folklore when they stunned fans with a sex scene so salacious it surprised even seasoned drama soap-lovers. This has seen the show and the two actors at the centre of arguably one of its most captivating episodes to date trending on social media.

Viewers of 'The Wife' are still feeling captivated by the recent episode of the show.

Source: Instagram

Various recordings of the scene have circulated on social media, attracting critical acclaim. Notably, fans are still wondering whether Khanyi and Mondli had actual sex. Before the latest episode, Khanyi took to Twitter to share her and the viewers' disappointment over the show's direction.

Khanyi wrote:

"Great concerns flying around regarding Season 2 of The Wife. I think [we should] address this issue! Because I see it too!!! We have let you down. We have not given you what you had anticipated; a love story between Zandile and Nkosana. That's what we all hoped to experience."

The actress zoned in on the contrast between the first and second seasons, highlighting that the former was more impactful in its storyline and quenched the viewership's thirst for excitement.

"Season 1 had all the romance a wife should experience with her better half. We witnessed them grow into a couple that gave us all the feels. However, Season 2 hasn't given us enough love and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana."

The calm before the storm

Khanyi added that after doing heavy research and tapping into the character's mind, she was eager to exploit what she understood and experience what it means to play Zandile. This, she said, has left her feeling disappointed.

"To be honest, I had hoped for an African version of Fifty Shades of Grey with love. That's how I imagined them. Your cries are heard, and I understand," Khanyi wrote.

"Nonetheless, thank you for sticking it out with us and staying loyal to the show and the platform. Your views mean so much to me as an actress and performer. But you are not going crazy. I feel you."

The actress' rant may have well been the calm be for the storm – bait to get pique viewers' interest ahead of the racy scene. Whatever it was, fans were left with their jaws on the floor and have since raced to social media to raise a glass to the acting pair.

Netizens praise show direction

Briefly News takes a look at some of the astonishing reactions to The Wife below.

@BrooklynMasuku wrote:

"The producers and directors knew what they wanted from Khanyi. Then she delivered everything and more. That's an actress for me; the consistency and energy. Life is too short to watch boring scenes! Good job, Khanyi #TheWifeShowmax"

@tndaba said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Mondli Makhoba, the man who gave us the hottest sex scene on #TheWifeShowmax."

@danna_jason added:

"Guys, meet the only guy [MacG] who can get us the full details of what was happening behind the scene. Let him pull an interview with Khanyi then we are sorted #TheWifeShowmax."

