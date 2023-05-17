In a sit-down interview with Gogo Skhotheni on The Venting Podcast , Mpumelelo Mseleku was open about his plan to have more than one woman in his life

The 22-year-old soccer player told Gogo Skhotheni that he's putting in the work to make sure that he can afford to have more wives than his father, Musa Mseleku

Mpumelelo revealed that he is already in a polygamous relationship with two girlfriends and has started the lobola process

Mpumelelo Mseleke disclosed his plan to have more than one woman in his life. The 22-year-old told reality TV star and sangoma Patricia “Gogo Skhotheni” Motsoeneng on her podcast that he wants to be a polygamist like his father, Musa Mseleku.

Mpumelelo Mseleku recently got candid about his plan to have more women in his life. Image: @Mpumelelo_Mseleku. Source: Instagram

He said he understands the terms and conditions of having more than one woman in his life and that's why he's putting in the work so that he can afford his decision.

Like father like son

Mpumelelo did not shy away from the fact that he wants to have more wives than his polygamist father, Musa Mseleku. He said he has already made plans to lobola his two girlfriends.

According to TimesLIVE, Mpumelelo denies that he was persuaded by his father to become a polygamist.

"If I was doing it for my father, I would not be able to continue doing it. I am still going to continue. I won't say how many women I plan to have, but they are more than my father has," TimesLIVE reported.

Fans of The Venting Podcast by Gogo Skhotheni offered love and support to Mpumelelo in the comment section.

@Lindelwa said:

"This guy is well mannered, uMseleku ukhulise kahle la. Ngaze ngamthand uMpumelelo."

@Maitsi_Moepa commented:

"He is his father's son, even the way he responds to questions, exactly the way Mr Mseleku talks, too calm."

@Leticia added:

"Mseleku taught well. He must be really proud of the man he is grooming."

@Magdeline got teptemted:

"Musa makes me wanna consider isithembu but the reality is that polygamy is hard."

@Katlego shared his dream:

"Having two girlfriends is one of my dreams."

Mpumelelo's saucy relations with Queen Lolly made public

Mseleku Jnr became the talk of the town when he topped trends on social media earlier this year after Nomfundo "Queen Lolly" Shezi revealed that they were in a casual relationship.

Nomfundo later apologised for the damning allegations, ZAlebs reported.

TimesLIVE added that Musa Mseleku, who married four wives, was happy that Mpumelelo is following in his footsteps in an interview with the publication.

Queen Lolly’s TikTok apology to Musa Mseleku slammed by Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku sought a court order to prevent Queen Lolly from spreading rumours about having spicy moments with the polygamist.

But after being grilled by Musa Khawula on his Omakhwapheni Sidechicks podcast, Lolly changed her tune and said it was Mpumelelo.

