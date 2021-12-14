Musa Mseleku Confirms His Son Mpumelelo Will Soon Pay Lobola for 2 Wives

Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo, is preparing to pay lobola for his two girlfriends of two year

The Uthando Nesthembu polygamist and his son confirmed that the lobola talks between the two of them are already at an advanced stage

Mseleku, who has four wives of his own, said he's happy that Mpumelelo has decided to getting married at a young age

Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku has confirmed that his son, Mpumelelo, is preparing to pay lobola for his two girlfriends.

The polygamist's son is following in his father's footsteps and wants to make his baby mama, Vuyokazi Nciweni, and his bae, Nompumelelo Makhanya, his wives this December. He has bee dating both of them for the past two years.

It has been reported that preparations for the traditional weddings have already started. Musa, who has four wives, revealed that he has already discussed everything with his son.

Daily Sun reports that Musa Mseleku expressed that he is over the moon that Mpumelelo is getting hitched at such a young age. He also revealed that he'll pay part of the money because he is the father.

Mpumelelo Mseleku also confirmed the news to the publication. He said the weddings will happen soon but said he couldn't reveal the date or any further details about the weddings.

