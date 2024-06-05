Singer Dr Malinga recently slammed women who date for money and hunger

The Via Orlando hitmaker shared that women need to be honest with men if they are dating for money or real love

The singer said that he wants to stop this mavuso thing because it is becoming boring

Dr Malinga called out women who date for money. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

South African musician has got something to get off his chest regarding women.

Dr Malinga slams gold diggers

The Via Orlando hitmaker has made headlines once again after months of being booted offstage by Shebeshxt's fans.

The star who settled his R2 million SARS debt came for gold diggers and women who date for money and hunger.

According to Daily Sun, Dr Malinga will release a song about women who are dating out of hunger. The entertainer further told the publication that women must be honest about their intentions, whether dating for money or real love.

He said:

"I only sing about women who love money. When I look at it, it's more than that. Many families stand because the man of the house works but if he loses that job, he'll see that they only love him because he is a provider."

He also mentioned that he is on a mission to put an end to mavuso as it has become tedious for men:

"I want to stop this mavuso thing. It becomes boring when it leads to men being trapped for rape. Those who don't give mavuso end up being arrested."

The singer's new song, Ba Jolla Tlala, will be released on Friday, 8 June 2024.

Julius Malema gifts King Misuzulu kaZwelithini herd of cows

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, gifted King Misuzulu kaZwelithini a herd of cows during a ceremony held at the KwaZulu-Natal Old Legislature in uLundi.

The event garnered attention after the party shared images of the symbolic handover on social media. EFF highlighted the cultural significance of the gesture and mentioned the importance of appreciating history as African people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News