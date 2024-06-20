South African celebrity chef Katlego Mlambo recently joined the MasterChef SA season 5 judging panel

The star posted about him joining the culinary show for its fifth season on his Instagram page

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Katlego shared how exciting and thrilling this experience has been for him, as it was his first season on the show

Celebrity Chef Katlego Mlambo is excited about being part of 'MasterChef SA.' Image: @i_amkatlego

Source: Instagram

After the drama of former model Lerato Moloi falsely accusing Tall AS$ Mo of sexual assault during their stint on MasterChef South Africa in 2014, the cooking show is back.

Celebrity Chef Katlego Mlambo joins MasterChef SA Season 5

Mzansi's most loved culinary show is back with a bang for its fifth season this year. Earlier, the show announced that our very own culinary queens, Zola Nene and Justine Drake, are back and will be joined by a new chef, Katlego Mlambo, on the judging panel.

Recently, Katlego shared on his Instagram page that he is excited to be a part of this thrilling cooking show and experience many things.

He wrote:

"Wow,wow, and wow, what a magical experience....a true culinary roller coaster. MasterChef season 5, I hope South Africa is ready for you."

See the post below:

The behind-the-scenes thrilling experience

In May 2024, journalists were invited to witness the drama, burning pots, and knife cuts during the shooting of Master Chef SA season 5.

Primedia also invited Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele to an exclusive site visit at the show's studio in Cape Town to meet with the judges and some of the culinary competition's contestants.

Here are some of the pictures from the site visit and the show's grocery store, which Pick n Pay sponsors:

Speaking Exclusively to Briefly News, Chef Katlego Mlambo shared how exciting and thrilling this experience has been for him.

He said:

"Wow, I am still taking it in. I mean its Master Chef and its a show that I have always wanted to be part of. I have been watching the show and it has been a rollercoaster and I still pitch myself because I still can't believe that i am a judge on MasterChef SA."

Speaking to Briefly News, Zola Nene also added that she came back to the show for the second time because of her love for it, and she also shared that since the show has a new home, which is SABC, she believed that the new audience would enjoy it:

"The journey for me has been amazing, obviously this is my second time around and I really enjoyed myself the first time which is why I am back for the second time and also because i love the show as a viewer and also as a judge. To the new audience on SABC, I think they will love it and also enjoy it."

