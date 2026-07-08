Carli Erasmus shared a photo with her twin sister and their father, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, ahead of a big Test match

The heartwarming Instagram post attracted more than 15,000 likes and received warm reactions from fans and family members

The Springboks faced England in the Nations Championship on Saturday, 4 July 2026

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the South Africa vs England match. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Before the Springboks took on England, coach Rassie Erasmus had some precious family time to cherish. His daughter, Carli Erasmus, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday, 6 July 2026, showing herself and her twin sister posing alongside their father. The post quickly warmed hearts across South Africa.

The post received more than 15,600 likes, with Carli captioning it:

"A week full of blessings 🇿🇦"

Rassie Erasmus’ family moment ahead of England Test

South Africa faced England in the Nations Championship on Saturday, 4 July 2026, at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, making the timing of the family snapshot even more meaningful.

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With Rassie Erasmus at the centre of the Springboks’ recent success, glimpses into his personal life continue to resonate with fans who closely follow the team.

The post attracted comments in both English and Afrikaans, reflecting the warmth of the Erasmus family’s wider circle. Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe was among those who liked the post, while his wife, Layla Kolbe, also left a heart emoji in the comments.

Fans and family flood the comments

The reactions came pouring in almost immediately. Some of those who responded included:

@carlierasmus_:

"A week full of blessings 🇿🇦"

@layla_kolbe:

"❤️"

@inge.vdm:

"Love dit🤍"

@taneeka_carstens:

"Gorgeous!!!!"

@sashi_p:

"TE VEEL liefde! 😅"

@nikkieerasmus:

"Love youuuuu"

The Afrikaans phrase "TE VEEL liefde" translates to "TOO MUCH love" in English, perfectly capturing the mood surrounding the post.

See the picture below.

The Springboks coach is a father of three daughters with his former wife, Nicolene. Carli is the twin sister of Nikki, while their youngest daughter is Jani.

Erasmus and Nicolene ended their two-decade marriage in early 2024, with their union having produced three children. The 53-year-old coach and his former partner, who is a nurse by profession, have since maintained a strong co-parenting relationship despite their separation.

In March, Nicolene reunited with Erasmus as they celebrated Nikki’s graduation, further highlighting their continued commitment to co-parenting.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus makes his way to the squad photograph taken at Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel before the South Africa rugby captain's run at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks will next face Scotland on Saturday, 11 July, in Pretoria. Several senior names remain unavailable, including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, André Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker, all ruled out with minor injury concerns.

Erasmus stressed the importance of depth and adaptability, pointing to Scotland’s recent form and physical threat as key challenges.

“They are a quality side and will test us in all areas,” he said, adding that close historical encounters between the teams demand accuracy and full concentration from the first whistle at Loftus Versfeld.

Naas Botha says Sacha's speed gives him an edge

Briefly News previously reported that a Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

Source: Briefly News