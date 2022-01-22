Ari Lennox Puts SA on Her Red List, Promises Never to Visit After MacG Interview

American singer Ari Lennox has vowed to never set foot in South Africa following her interview with MacG

The Podcast and Chill host asked her a series of questions that she felt were out of line

Her fans and social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to the situation

Ari Lennox has promised to never visit South Africa following her disastrous interview with MacG on his platform Podcast and Chill.

Videos of the interview have done the rounds in which he asks Ari some pretty inappropriate questions which visibly shocked her.

Ari Lennox has vowed never to visits Mzansi following her interview with MacG. Photo credit: @arilennox, @podcastwithmacg

She had demanded that some parts of the podcast be deleted but according to her the producers of the show broke their promise.

As a result, she is bitterly disappointed and has vowed to never set foot in Mzansi.

She said that she had never in her whole life been asked such a "distasteful and predatory question".

Social media users also took exception to MacG's line of questioning

@ChrisExcel102:

"- MacG will never ask Pastor Benjamin Desmond about Konka

- He will never ask Xoli Mfeka about the Bible and the word of God uzombuza nge sende

- He will never ask Cassper about Matric bcz he has Grade 9

MacG will ask you questions based on how you market yourself!!"

@StaxCooks:

"The saddest thing about MacG is that it's a reflection of how most South African men think..."

@AfricanLegendZA:

"This Ari Lennox interview with MacG proves that Artists Feed us vile Language and Culture that they themselves refuse to consume. As long as they make money they are happy for us to consume. But not when it affects their image."

@BonnieMbuli:

"May we be delivered from bearing the burden of feeling collective embarrassment when South Africans like MacG proudly parade their ignorance and commitment to the degradation of women."

