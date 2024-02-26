South African former 'IT' girl Nonhle Thema is seemingly a motivational speaker now

A video of Nonhle motivating young students at an institution was shared on social media

Many netizens filled the comment section with their reactions to the video of the star

Nonhle Thema is now seemingly a motivational speaker. Image: @nonhle_thema.

It's true when they say people change, as we have witnessed mzansi's former 'IT' girl Nonhle Thema changing her ways. Recently the star was captured on video motivating young people at an institution.

Nonhle Thema's video trends on X

Nonhle Thema has making headlines on social ever since she spoke on her downfall and what contributed to her fall from grace.

Recently, a clip of the star talking to young people went viral on social media after it was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and was captioned:

"Nonhle Thema seemingly turns to motivational speaking."

Thema also shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote:

"You are your own script writer,producer,director and actor of your own movie called life if the story is not what you like,you have the power to change it and rewrite another script."

Netizens react to Nonhle's video

Many netizens shared their opinions after seeing Thema's video on social media. See some of the reactions below:

@Sandiso__N said:

"Eish Life sometimes...isn't the same girl that used to be a presenter ko O-Access , travelling to USA like nobody's business. Jik jiki now a motivational speaker."

@Kharrotie wrote:

"She even lost weight, she will forever be an example of ukuphapha."

@EMKEM_Mike shared:

"It's good to see her."

@Daark_chocolat tweeted:

"Experience is the best teacher."

@BraStoveDieMahn commented:

"As long you don't have R100 million you not in a position to motivate me."

@miss_machika mentioned:

"This is what happens when you don't see people. As umuntu, you don't shxt where you eat kodwa ke as long as angathwasanga kulungile."

