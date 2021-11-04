The DA has achieved a historic victory in the uMngeni Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal, where they aim to bring about necessary changes

This is a wake-up call for the ANC, who will have to enter coalitions in the many hung councils nationwide

South Africans are eager for the DA to deliver on their promises now that they are in power and no longer just ANC critics

HOWICK - The DA's victory in the uMngeni Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal, along with the generally low voter turnout during the local government election, has alerted the ANC that they need to adapt while facing growing unpopularity.

In many municipalities, there is no single party majority. This situation will cause coalitions to form among those parties that achieved the most votes in the area.

According to SABC News, the ANC is not too keen on being part of coalitions, based on their principles and negative experiences in the past.

The DA was victorious in uMngeni district, which serves as a wake-up call for the ANC.

Source: Getty Images

DA addresses uMngeni municipal officers

Following their election success, the DA held a rally to celebrate their victory in uMngeni. There, Francois Rodgers, the provincial leader for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, said that the party would hold itself accountable to uMngeni residents.

Times Live reported that this is the first time the DA has gained control of a KZN municipality. Therefore, the DA is eager to get started on the changes they wish to institute in the district.

“We have no time to waste; we have been given five years,” Rodgers said.

South Africans tweet their opinions on the DA win

South Africans took to Twitter to share their feelings about the DA winning the uMngeni Municipality after nearly three decades of ANC rule. Here is what some of them had to say:

@focusorgo said:

"The days of lazing about and getting nothing done under ANC rule are over. Time to rebuild SA."

@Rudi12924083 shared:

"He isn't lying. There is no time for games. Good attitude to have. You are in public service so you must serve the public. If you are there not to do your job there is a big unemployment pool hungry for work."

@HuemanityTheOh believes:

"Great! If they don't want to deliver, they need to look for other jobs!"

@Mimi37223313 said:

"Let them rather pack their bags."

John Steenhuisen declares DA not interested in unstable coalitions

Earlier, Briefly News reported on the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, taking a solid stance on the conditions under which his party will enter into a coalition.

Speaking to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)'s results centre in Pretoria on Wednesday, the official said:

"We are going out there for a stable coalition that is going to deliver services and go the distance," cited Steenhuisen, who said the party has developed a matrix for each municipality in the country.

