'Uzalo's GBV Episode Has Viewers in Their Feels: "Everything Felt So Real"

The latest episode of Uzalo about GBV had viewers in their feels as Njeza continued to beat his partner up, even in front of the community

Njeza, portrayed by Nkanyiso Makhanya, is in an abusive relationship with Nosipho, a character played by Nompilo Maphumulo

The viewers of the show praised Uzalo for raising awareness about GBV while others applauded Nkanyiso and Nompilo for their acting skills

Uzalo is trending on social media after airing a violent scene about gender-based violence (GBV) on Wednesday night, 3 November. Nkanyiso Makhanya and Nompilo Maphumulo have been praised for slaying the roles of Njeza and Nosipho - a couple who are in an abusive relationship.

Nkanyiso Makhanya and Nompilo Maphumulo play the roles of Njeza and Nosipho in 'Uzalo'. Image: @therealnkanyiso, @therealnompilo

In the latest episode of the show, Njeza had to be shot and arrested by cops because he just couldn't stop beating Nosipho up. Njeza assaulted Nosipho in full view of the public. The members of the community were busy taking pics and videos instead of intervening. The scene was part of the SABC 1 telenovela's way of spreading awareness about GBV.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode. Many applauded Nkanyiso Makhanya and Nompilo Maphumulo on their unbelievable talent. Check out some of their comments below:

@KwaneleKumalo said:

"I know they are raising awareness #Uzalo but the act was too much, I couldn't watch any more."

@Katleho_MI wrote:

"#Uzalo I feel for our ladies who go through same sh*t in private, hope y'all get courage to talk your pain out!"

@Katleho_MI commented:

"#Uzalo I give Njeza and Nosipho a clap regarding how they portrayed this role!"

@fezekamthembu5 said:

"They deserve an Oscar #Uzalo everything felt so really. That's real talent."

@leko_af wrote:

"Nothing is unnecessary here! Y'all hate the truth and the behind the scenes of GBV, Uzalo is doing what they have to do to portray exactly how GBV is! Big ups! The abusers and their defenders hate this scene so much ."

@SmatsiK added:

"The society we live in instead of helping, they're taking pics."

