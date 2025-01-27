Brenda Ngxoli has once again reached out to the public after suffering verbal and emotional abuse from her family

A second video has surfaced and gone viral after the actress' mother accused her of abuse

Mzansi is distraught over the dramatic ordeal as many weighed in on Brenda's situation with her family

Brenda Ngxoli's mother accused her of abuse. Images: Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

A second disturbing video capturing the drama between Brenda Ngxoli and her mother has gone viral.

Brenda Ngxoli exposes mother's alleged abuse

Brenda Ngxoli is topping social media trends after once again calling out for help following another scuffle with her family.

The former The Queen actress' mother accused her of abuse, saying her daughter "hit her" - however, Brenda claims she was nowhere near her mother when the alleged abuse happened.

In a now-viral video, the actress is seen carrying her daughter on her back as she confronts her mother, who had a pipe in hand, seemingly to protect herself while exchanging vile words with her daughter.

Brenda Ngxoli confronted her mother after she claimed she was abusing her. Image: Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News covered the abuse Brenda endured at the hands of her mother and sister. She claimed that after helping them for many years, they had turned their backs on her and began mistreating her in the worst ways.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared Brenda's video:

Mzansi shattered by Brenda Ngxoli's ordeal

Netizens are shocked beyond words at what Brenda has gone through:

SamTrong3 said:

"I have never been so speechless; I have no words. This is such a sad video on both ends."

MR_K_R_B wrote:

"No one talks about it, but mothers secretly hate their daughters, and their child grows up to defend themselves against the abuse they endured."

justnyoo was shattered:

"The load people are carrying is getting heavier by the day. Life is hard, ladies and gentlemen."

Meanwhile, others said Brenda's best bet was to distance herself from her family to avoid any more clashes:

sisatha87 advised:

"When it comes to family, the best solution is to keep your farthest distance if you can."

seshagela asked:

"Why don't we, after realizing that we are not loved, stay away from such mothers?"

Sam_Langeni wrote:

"We do have such mothers, and the best decision to make is to stay away from her."

