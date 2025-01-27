Brenda Ngxoli vs Mother: Second Disturbing Video Goes Viral Amid Abuse Claims
- Brenda Ngxoli has once again reached out to the public after suffering verbal and emotional abuse from her family
- A second video has surfaced and gone viral after the actress' mother accused her of abuse
- Mzansi is distraught over the dramatic ordeal as many weighed in on Brenda's situation with her family
A second disturbing video capturing the drama between Brenda Ngxoli and her mother has gone viral.
Brenda Ngxoli exposes mother's alleged abuse
Brenda Ngxoli is topping social media trends after once again calling out for help following another scuffle with her family.
The former The Queen actress' mother accused her of abuse, saying her daughter "hit her" - however, Brenda claims she was nowhere near her mother when the alleged abuse happened.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In a now-viral video, the actress is seen carrying her daughter on her back as she confronts her mother, who had a pipe in hand, seemingly to protect herself while exchanging vile words with her daughter.
Previously, Briefly News covered the abuse Brenda endured at the hands of her mother and sister. She claimed that after helping them for many years, they had turned their backs on her and began mistreating her in the worst ways.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared Brenda's video:
Mzansi shattered by Brenda Ngxoli's ordeal
Netizens are shocked beyond words at what Brenda has gone through:
SamTrong3 said:
"I have never been so speechless; I have no words. This is such a sad video on both ends."
MR_K_R_B wrote:
"No one talks about it, but mothers secretly hate their daughters, and their child grows up to defend themselves against the abuse they endured."
justnyoo was shattered:
"The load people are carrying is getting heavier by the day. Life is hard, ladies and gentlemen."
Meanwhile, others said Brenda's best bet was to distance herself from her family to avoid any more clashes:
sisatha87 advised:
"When it comes to family, the best solution is to keep your farthest distance if you can."
seshagela asked:
"Why don't we, after realizing that we are not loved, stay away from such mothers?"
Sam_Langeni wrote:
"We do have such mothers, and the best decision to make is to stay away from her."
Kelly Khumalo addresses raising the child of her abuser
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo speaking about the complexities of raising the child she had with her abuser.
She spoke on the difficulty of having to overlook the continued abuse and be a good mother.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za