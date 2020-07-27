10 highest-paid Buccaneers in Orlando Pirates players salary list

Recently, the shocking Orlando Pirates players' salaries have been of concern to fans. This is because the club, which has been around since 1937, is arguably on the list of top successful clubs in the South African Premier League. Besides, the Orlando Pirates club is one of two South African clubs to have won the CAF Champions league. With a set of talented players in the club, the Orlando Pirates players' salaries must have been an envious one, no doubt.

Orlando Pirates players' salaries monthly are one of the things the club's supporters wonder about. Of course, this curiosity might have increased with reports of salary cuts making rounds in the news. Nevertheless, the Orlando Pirates players salary's list discussed in this article will help you discover the top earners in the club's team.

Top 10 Orlando Pirates soccer players' salaries

The club, no doubt, has some of the best players on its team. While all of them are well catered to, some perform exceptionally well and earn above others. Below is a list of the top 10 earning players in the Buccaneers squad.

1. Deon Hotto Kavendji - 500,000 Rands/month

Deon Hotto is a Namibian footballer. He is one of the most valuable footballers in the South African Premier League, which his salary reflects.

Exactly who is the highest-paid Orlando Pirates player? It is Deon Horton; he also dubs as one of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. The Pirates offered to give him more than double his R200,000 monthly salary at Bidvest Wits. Hence, every month, Deon takes home R500,000. This translates into a mouthwatering 6 million Rands yearly.

2. Thulani Hlatshwayo - 300,000 Rands/month

The Bafana Bafana captain is another Bidvest Wits player that has joined ranks with Orlando Pirates. Orlando Pirates offered him a juicy R300,000 monthly salary, which doubled what he received at Bidvest Wits. His annual salary is around 3.6 million Rands.

3. Richard Ofori - 300,000 Rands/month

Although a goalkeeper, Richard Ofori is one of the highest-paid members of the Buccaneers. The 27 years old Ghanaian joined the team in 2020 from Maritzburg United. He signed a three-year deal with a monthly salary of about R300,000. That is a whole lot of money if you consider that it is 3.6 million Rands annually.

4. Happy Jele - 200,000 Rands/month

He is also referred to as Magents and has been with the Buccaneers for over a decade. He joined Orlando Pirates when he was 19 years old in 2006. He is the team's captain, and this high status is reflected in his estimated monthly income.

The 34 years old South African born defender signed a year deal in 2020, which increased his monthly salary to R200,000 and made his annual take home an impressive 2.4 million Rands.

5. Fortune Makaringe - 185,000 Rands/month

This 28-year-old midfielder joined the Orlando Pirates from Maritzburg United in 2019. He has been playing for the South African National team since 2018, which proves his wealth of experience. Fortune's annual salary amounts to about 2.22 million Rands. The Buccaneers are currently paying him R185,000 every month.

6. Maliele Vincent Pule - 170,000 Rands/month

Vincent is popularly known as Shuffle. The freekick specialist started his career kicking balls around on the South African streets of QwaQwa. The management of the African Warriors spotted his talent and signed him.

Luckily, Vincent Pule went on to play for Bidwest Wits for four seasons before signing for Orlando Pirates in 2018. He is currently doing his part to ensure the Buccaneers are a force to reckon with in the ABSA premier league. He earns a whopping 170,000 Rands every month, which amounts to an impressive 2.04 million Rands yearly.

7. Gabadinho Mhango - 150,000 Rands/month

The Malawian striker has been in prolific form in the famous black and white of the Pirates in recent seasons. He is a proud winner of the South African premier league's Golden Boot. His impressive exploits make sure he is one of the Buccaneers' top earners. He pockets about 150,000 Rands per month, which is a whopping 1.8 million Rands every year.

8. Innocent Maela - 150,000 Rands/month

Innocent has established himself as one of the most versatile defenders in the ABSA premier league. He joined the Pirates in 2017 while playing a significant role in the Bafana Bafana team. He walks home with 150,000 Rands after every month, which is about 1.8 million Rands per year.

9. Thembinkosi Lorch - 108,000 Rands/month

Lorch plays in the midfield for both the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana. Unfortunately, the 27 years old South African striker is currently injured and has not played in any of the club's CAF confederation cup matches. Nevertheless, he remains a valued member of the Pirate squad. His monthly take-home is around 108,000 Rands. This translates to approximately 1.296 million Rands every year.

10. Tshegofatso Mabaso - 80,000-100,000 Rands/month

Orlando Pirates put their goal scoring fate in the legs of this 23 year old South African. His professional career dates back to 2014 when he signed for the Bloemfontein Celtics. He joined his childhood club, The Buccaneers, in 2019 and has been playing his way into the fans' hearts. The forward's monthly paycheck is between 80,000 and 100,000 Rands, meaning he makes about 960,000 and 1.2 million Rands annually.

Did Orlando Pirates sign Thulani Hlatshwayo?

Thulani Hlatshwayo is one of the players that recently signed for the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits. The Pirates' mouthwatering offering coupled with Bidvest Wits' recent "Change of owner" saga made the decision easy for the highly-rated defender.

How much is Orlando Pirates FC worth?

It is considered one of the richest football clubs in South Africa, with a net worth of approximately $6.9 million. As one of the giant clubs in the country, Orlando Pirates has won several leagues, including the Premier Soccer League four times, National Soccer League once and the National Professional Soccer League four times as well.

So far, it is evident from the Orlando Pirates players' salaries that the club takes good care of its players. Orlando Pirates Football Club (commonly referred to as Pirates) is a South African professional football club situated in the Houghton neighbourhood of Johannesburg. The squad competes in the Premier Soccer League, South Africa's top-tier football league.

