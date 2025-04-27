The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie thanked president Cyril Ramaphosa

McKenzie was appointed a minister after the Government of National Unity was formed following the 2024 general elections

South Africans shared different views on his take, as some applauded him and others roasted him

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Sports, Arts and culture Gayton McKenzie appreciated President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing him to be a minister in the Government of National Unity.

What did Gayton McKenzie say?

According to IOL, McKenzie was addressing community members in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on 27 April 2025 as part of the Freedom Day celebrations. McKenzie said the president gave him a chance when politicians mocked him because of his past. He referred to occasions when politicians like Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema called him a jailbird. He also addressed criticism he faced for showing support to Ramaphosa.

McKenzie, who thanked God during his swearing-in ceremony, said Ramaphosa looked past his past as a criminal and saw him as fit and proper in his cabinet. He also said he was unapologetic about supporting Ramaphosa. He also said the Government of National Unity, which was formed after the 2024 general elections, was still standing strong.

McKenzie, the president of the Patriotic Alliance, won a few seats in Parliament during the 2024 general elections and for the first time since his party was founded, was appointee to his portfolio as the Sports, Arts and Culture minister. McKenzie was an ex-convict who became famous for exposing criminal activities in prison. After he was released, he ventured into business with his friend and Patriotic Alliance deputy-president Kenny Kunene.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook post shared their views.

Sphe Brightspark Mdluli said:

"Meanwhile, ordinary citizens can't get jobs if they have criminal records."

Colin Saunders said:

"It takes a thief to know a thief. I had such high hopes for this fellow but unfortunately he's cut from the same cloth."

Hugoal Pereira de Almeida said:

"I wonder what those who are unemployed with no criminal record think about this insult."

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote said:

"Such was not necessary from McKenzie. This statement can come across as bootlicking."

Benji Wilders said:

"McKenzie had good intentions, but unfortunately he makes everything about himself, and in every situation he refers to himself in any way."

Lebo Mthabela said:

"If only you knew. He brought you closer to shut you up and he succeeded. You're his mouthpiece now."

McKenzie accuses Saldanha Bay of being implicit in Joslin Smith disappearance

in a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie accused the Saldanha Bay mayor of being involved in the disappearance of Joslin Smith. Joslin disappeared in February 2024 and her trial began in March this year.

McKenzie went live on Facebook and discussed aspects of the case. He revealed that he suspected that the mayor was involved in the case, and alluded to a possible kidnapping syndicate with powerful people involved.

