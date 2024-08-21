“It Ain’t No Flex”: Woman Catches Smoke for Having 11 Kids With 8 Baby Daddies, Video Goes Viral
- A lady was under fire after she took to social media to explain why she had 11 children with eight baby daddies
- The TikTok clip sparked a huge conversation online, and it generated a massive attraction along with likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One woman went viral on social media for revealing that she had 11 baby daddies and peeps were not having it.
Woman catches smoke, 11 kids with 8 baby daddies
A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @phieudoraa caused a massive stir on social media after she revealed that she was a mother with 11 kids and eight baby daddies. The original video was shared on TikTok in 2022 and resurfaced after a man named Brandon Jamalcrashout reposted it on his TikTok page.
@phieudoraa expressed how she was tired of explaining why she has too many baby daddies.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react with mixed feelings
Social media users took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply cracked jokes.
PopKhaltsha said:
"No amount of explanation would justify a woman having eight baby daddies."
Rob H added:
"But I loved him, he was different …7 times later."
Eric commented:
"Her voice explains everything I need to know."
Crunchy Capybara cracked a joke, saying:
"My man, don't miss."
Dougieefresh was not impressed:
"Why do these women be flexing this? It ain't no flex, nor do we need an explanation."
Mom of 4 with different baby daddies stuns Mzansi with her story in a video
Briefly News previously reported that one woman in Mzansi caused a stir online with her revelation. She shared a video on TikTok detailing her story.
A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nickymthunziomuhle revealed to her viewers that she's a mom of four with different baby daddies. The stunner then showcased her kids in the video. @nickymthunziomuhle said her firstborn is a boy who is 10 years old, followed by a girl who is seven years old. The 29-year-old also showed off her two other kids.
