The South African Police Service arrested a woman from Welkom in the Free State for stabbing her lover

This was after they got into an altercation after she paid him a surprise visit with her family

The boyfriend asked her for money to travel to Botshabelo, and when she refused, he allegedly assaulted her, and she retaliated by stabbing him

THABONG, FREE STATE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a 26-year-old woman from Thabong in the Free State after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend on the evening of 1 June 2025.

Free State woman stabs boyfriend

According to the South African Police Service, the woman visited her boyfriend at his house with her family. The motive behind the visit was unclear. The lovers allegedly had a verbal altercation, and the boyfriend wanted to go to Botshabelo. He asked his partner for transport money, and she refused.

The boyfriend angrily attacked her and allegedly slapped her multiple times. She armed herself with a knife and reportedly stabbed him. She stabbed him in the chest, and the ambulance was called. She was arrested and will appear before the Welkom Magistrates Court on 3 June.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SAPS' Facebook post shared their views.

Cee Jay said:

"When it's done by a woman, no one cares."

Lindiwe Majola said:

"Self Defence."

Sanna Xitsavi Mathebula Khalanga said:

"She was defending herself mos."

Ndo Lorraine said:

"Welkom and Bethlehem women and men stabbing each other is the order of the day, shame. The girlfriend must have run for dear life during the fight."

Tshepo Chere Mokhosi said:

"It's not even trending, nor are they sharing it."

Freeman S Reggie said:

"Whee are the gendfer merchandisers? I don't see them."

Natasha Malherbe asked:

"But why come with your family to ask for money? Doesn't make sense. She was looking for trouble."

Thabang Geeza said:

"She didn't have the strength to fight him physically, so she found another way to defend herself."

Hector Manyaga said:

"They will drop the charge when she claims that it was self-defence."

