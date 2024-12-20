Winger Shandre Campbell earned praise from local fans and local footballers after showing off his parent’s new home on social media

The Belgian-based Mzansi star shared the news on social media by posting a heartfelt message for his family

Fans, including local footballers, praised Campbell on social media, saying the 20-year-old had done the right thing

Former SuperSport United winger Shandre Campbell posted pictures of his family’s new home on social media, earning the admiration of local fans.

The Belgian-based winger posted a heartfelt message on social media, showing off the new home for his family.

Belgian-based winger Shandre Campbell showed love to his family after they moved to a new home. Image: shandrecampbell21.

Source: Instagram

Since leaving SuperSport at the end of last season, Campbell has excelled at Club NXT, the development side of Belgian giants Club Brugge, with five goals in nine appearances.

Shandre Campbell shows love to his family

Campbell shared the post on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram account, 20-year-old star Campbell, who is yet to make his Bafana Bafana debut, showed love to his family after they got the keys to their new home.

Campbell posted:

“Congrats mom and dad on your new house ❤️♾️. I love you 1000 and Gabby, my love ❤️and @aesthetic_devandre, my bro.”

Fans praise Campbell

Local football fans, including Campbell’s former coach Gavin Hunt, praised the 20-year-old winger on social media, applauding his admiration and love for family.

SuperSport United coach gavinjohnhunt is proud:

“So proud of you, son.”

Bafana Bafana legend siphiweshabba admires Campbell:

“Blessings.”

Former Kaizer Chiefs star keagzxbuchanan showed respect to the young winger:

“This is what it’s about.”

Se9o_6te3n praised Campbell:

“Family first, every time.”

Tindo_duve says Campbell is doing the right thing:

“The first thing you have to do if you make it. Way to go, young man.”

Source: Briefly News